What did Abigail Jo Shry do? Criminal history explored as Texas woman arrested for threatening judge over Trump case

On Wednesday, August 16, Texas authorities announced that they had arrested 43-year-old Alvin woman, Abigail Jo Shry, for allegedly threatening federal Judge Tanya Chutkan. According to Newsweek, Shry threatened to kill Judge Chutkan since she is presiding over the trial of former President Donald Trump.

Abigail Jo Shry reportedly expressed that she is willing to harm anyone attempting to oppose Trump.

Shry is accused of sending a voice mail where she is heard saying:

"If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you...You will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it."

Donald Trump has been indicted due to allegations that he attempted to interfere with the 2020 elections. He was also accused of instigating his followers to attack the Capitol building in the riot that took place on January 6, 2021.

Abigail Jo Shry has been indicted for misdemeanor threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. She is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on September 13.

Who is Abigail Jo Shry?

As per court documents, Magistrate Sam S. Sheldon noted that Abigail Jo Shry allegedly has a history of leveling death threats at politicians. In the past year, she had reportedly been charged four times for similar crimes, as she has been accused of threatening to commit acts of political violence. Sheldon did not disclose the specifics of the past accusations made against Shry.

In the recent filings, Abigal Jo Shry has specifically been accused of threatening not only Judge Chutkan, but also Texas Democrat Representative Sheila Jackson Lee. Texas authorities traced the threats back to Shry's Alvin home.

On August 5, officials spoke to her at her doorstep, after which she supposedly confessed to making the threats. In the comments she made, she also used racial slurs against the officials, both of whom are black.

The court documents noted that in her conversation with officers, Shry said she would not actively travel to Washington, DC, to attack Judge Chutkan. However, she added that if Sheila Lee came to Alvin, she could potentially be attacked.

In reference to the threats, Judge Chutkan said that they will not affect proceedings. On Friday, August 11, she also imposed a protection order that limited what information could be publicly disposed by both prosecutors and Donald Trump's legal team.

Judge Chutkan also warned Donald Trump against conducting online smear campaigns in order to defame prosecutors or instigate his followers during the course of the trial.

"He is a criminal defendant. He is going to have restrictions like every single other defendant. The fact that the defendant is engaged in a political campaign is not going to allow him any greater or lesser latitude than any defendant in a criminal case," the judge said.

The case against Abigail Jo Shry is currently ongoing.