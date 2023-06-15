What did Adam Robert Leslie Windsor aka xjollybobx say? Lucky strike tattoo controversy explained as Conservatives rant video sparks outrage 

Tennessee tattoo artist Adam Leslie Robert Windsor, best known as xjollybobx has garnered immense backlash online after threatening Conservatives. In an unhinged rant, the Lucky Strike Tattoo artist slammed those who believed in religion and attacked racists. After his concerning video went viral, netizens were quick to criticize him online and campaigned to have his license revoked.

Xjollybobx is a Paris, Tennessee tattoo artist. At the time of writing this article, he had made his Instagram account private. He had amassed 829 followers on the social networking site and has a bio which reads- “Blood letting and lobotomy’s half price.”

JoMa 🐊🐆 @joma_gc @libsoftiktok Well I guess conservative business is not welcome at Lucky Strike Tattoo LLC in Paris Tennessee. Oh well. @libsoftiktok Well I guess conservative business is not welcome at Lucky Strike Tattoo LLC in Paris Tennessee. Oh well. https://t.co/JkcTvPAvmT

Popular social media account Libs of TikTok was the first to make Xjollybobx's eye-opening video viral. In the video the tattoo artist told religious conservatives and racists not to enter the Lucky Strike Tattoo studio because they would not have a “good time” there. He went on to say:

“Take your small minded bulls*it back to your fu*king church and then you know, shove a bible up you’re a*s. You’re just not f**king welcome here… if you’re a racist, if you are religious, let me just use the term conservative, if you’re conservative f**k off! Don’t come to my f**king shop.”

Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok Tennessee tattoo shop owner goes on unhinged rant, threatens Conservatives if they come to his shop- “I will actually hurt you”, says he hopes they get sick and die Tennessee tattoo shop owner goes on unhinged rant, threatens Conservatives if they come to his shop- “I will actually hurt you”, says he hopes they get sick and die https://t.co/OBMEdkdJYP

Xjollybobx went on to say that he hopes that Conservative tattoo enthusiasts get “toxic and die.”

The video was uploaded to Libs of TikTok’s Twitter account where it amassed over 3.6 million views and counting.

Netizens respond to Xjollybobx's viral video

Internet users endlessly attacked him online which could be the reason behind him turning his Instagram account private. Several netizens hoped that he would lose his tattoo license and his job. A few tweets commenting on the matter read:

David Selko @davidselko @libsoftiktok Time for a license review on this shop for sure. @libsoftiktok Time for a license review on this shop for sure.

CD² 🎒 @Cryptic_Dollar @libsoftiktok He won’t have a tattoo shop after this lol. People need to start thinking @libsoftiktok He won’t have a tattoo shop after this lol. People need to start thinking

ThēPrìcklyThìstle @TheeThistle @libsoftiktok This person needs to have their license removed stat! @libsoftiktok This person needs to have their license removed stat!

Shawn Quinn @ShawnQuinn83



“I will actually hurt you.”



Settle down, lady. @libsoftiktok I can’t stop laughing at this.“I will actually hurt you.”Settle down, lady. @libsoftiktok I can’t stop laughing at this.“I will actually hurt you.”Settle down, lady. 😂

Twitter user @TheKyPatriot revealed that the artist was reported to the Tennessee Health Department where he has reportedly been registered.

The Scottish Bastard 🇺🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴‍☠️ @TheKyPatriot Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok Tennessee tattoo shop owner goes on unhinged rant, threatens Conservatives if they come to his shop- “I will actually hurt you”, says he hopes they get sick and die Tennessee tattoo shop owner goes on unhinged rant, threatens Conservatives if they come to his shop- “I will actually hurt you”, says he hopes they get sick and die https://t.co/OBMEdkdJYP @xjollybobx A.K.A. Adam Windsor of Lucky Strike Tattoo, Paris TN (no this isn't Doxing, all info is already on his Twitter and TikTok), has been reported to the TN Health Dept. (to whom he has to register with) for his admitted misconduct with customers of certain beliefs... twitter.com/libsoftiktok/s… @xjollybobx A.K.A. Adam Windsor of Lucky Strike Tattoo, Paris TN (no this isn't Doxing, all info is already on his Twitter and TikTok), has been reported to the TN Health Dept. (to whom he has to register with) for his admitted misconduct with customers of certain beliefs... twitter.com/libsoftiktok/s…

This is not the first time a tattoo artist has come under fire by the masses. Recently, Seattle tattoo artist Archie Branson, the owner of the Blood Orange tattoo studio garnered immense backlash online after he was accused of s*xually assaulting multiple women. Several victims came forward to reveal that he had drugged and r*ped the women. His former colleague also accused Bronson of being inappropriate with his girlfriend.

After the allegations came to light, Bronson apologized for his actions however, it was not taken well by his followers. Many demanded him to turn himself in to law enforcement. It remains unclear as to whether legal action has been taken against Bronson.

Poll : 0 votes