 "Those prices are extortion": Lindsey Lucid fox tattoo gate TikTok drama explored as thread goes viral 

Canada based tattoo artist Lindsay Joseph is coming under fire across the internet for charging obscene prices for her designs at her studio Lucid Tattoos. Recently, a disappointed customer took to the internet to share how much the owner was charging for her consultations and sketching. Netizens were stunned to hear the absurd amounts. The controversy has since been named as "tattoo gate" on TikTok.

Netizens react to Lucid Tattoo studio’s pricing (Image via Reddit)

The drama began with TikTok user @running_mom_of_boys began sharing details of her appointments with Joseph. It was revealed that the latter was charging nearly $200 for a consultation and charging ludicrous prices for the designs.

Twitter user @diannaeanderson shared that the cheapest design one could get from Joseph was $1500 and customers were allowed to make one minor change for the creation. The second option was a payment of $3500 for the design where one could make two concept changes and a few other changes. The last option was a payment of $6000 which would allow the customer to receive multiple sketches and recreations.

It is important to note that the aforementioned prices were to be paid even before the customer got on the tattoo chair, which would mean that another hefty payment was on its way.

Mx. D. E. Anderson @diannaeanderson Here’s most of the video (I can’t post the whole three minutes) Here’s most of the video (I can’t post the whole three minutes) https://t.co/ZIE8KS5hMe

The TikToker shared that she requested for a certain tattoo design with specifications, however Joseph did not meet her demands. After the studio owner was told the same, she charged the difference of the designs she had presented to the TikToker which would amount to $2260.

Netizens react to the viral TikTok tattoo drama

Internet users were stunned by the artist’s prices and felt sympathetic towards the TikToker. Many called the business a “scam.” A few reactions to the controversy read:

Sarah Wingo @SgWingo @diannaeanderson That is bananas! Also I get that tattoo artists are artists, BUT also that art is going on someone else's body and they are paying money for it. @diannaeanderson That is bananas! Also I get that tattoo artists are artists, BUT also that art is going on someone else's body and they are paying money for it.

Krysta? In this evonomy?? @FourYearsWeak @diannaeanderson Yessss I’ve been watching so many videos on it. I cannot imagine wanting a specific artist so bad to agree to a $1500 consulting fee pretty much. @diannaeanderson Yessss I’ve been watching so many videos on it. I cannot imagine wanting a specific artist so bad to agree to a $1500 consulting fee pretty much.

Jillian Striker @JillianStriker @diannaeanderson I have 2 sizable tattoos and each of them cost around $800 for 2-3 sessions. Anything outside of $150-200 an hour is absurd. @diannaeanderson I have 2 sizable tattoos and each of them cost around $800 for 2-3 sessions. Anything outside of $150-200 an hour is absurd.

OhEmG 🐀 @eesgreene @diannaeanderson I don’t even hate the idea of paying for the drawing. It’s still their time. But $1700?! And it’s not even applied to the final cost?! Holy crap. @diannaeanderson I don’t even hate the idea of paying for the drawing. It’s still their time. But $1700?! And it’s not even applied to the final cost?! Holy crap.

Lina @ApplauseSv @diannaeanderson I saw that and that poor lady. Ridiculous @diannaeanderson I saw that and that poor lady. Ridiculous

Saurona @antifashkenazi @diannaeanderson YEAH?? As soon as she said design fee, I was like ummm.... that's a scam for sure lol @diannaeanderson YEAH?? As soon as she said design fee, I was like ummm.... that's a scam for sure lol

Ash @Ashl337_



That's wild. The pictures she sent were very clear as to what she wanted. @diannaeanderson Oh my god... yeah, I would be seeking reimbursement. For that much money, definitely.That's wild. The pictures she sent were very clear as to what she wanted. @diannaeanderson Oh my god... yeah, I would be seeking reimbursement. For that much money, definitely.That's wild. The pictures she sent were very clear as to what she wanted.

Since garnering immense backlash online, Lindsay has turned her Instagram account into private. She has amassed nearly 6500 followers on the social media platform. Her Google reviews which had garnered several negative reviews were also taken down. Netizens claim that she was behind the same.

Meanwhile, other disappointed customers also came forward revealing that Joseph had also demanded absurd amounts for her consultation. TikTok user @ririality amassed over two million views after sharing her experience with Joseph. She revealed she was scammed out of $4000 from her meetings with Joseph.

It was also revealed that at one instance Joseph called the cops on the TikToker and attempted to blacklist her from several studios. Joseph also seemingly doxxed the TikToker by making her car number and personal information public.

Several other TikTokers also came forward to expose Joseph’s antics. TikTok user @ughhhh_x blew up on the video sharing platform after sharing extensive research on the artist. She shared Joseph’s obscene rules and policies on her TikTok account and also Joseph’s “sassy” response to a negative review.

At the time of writing this article, Lindsay Joseph had not publicly responded to the backlash. The controversy had led to several others coming forward and sharing their own horror stories when it comes to getting inked as well.

Poll : 0 votes