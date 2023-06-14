What did Archie Bronson do? Blood Orange Tattoo artist allegations explored as apology statement sparks outrage online 

Seattle-based tattoo artist Archie Bronson has garnered immense backlash online after being exposed for being an alleged r*pist. Several tweets recently surfaced online where netizens were accusing him of being a predator. The allegations were verified by his now-former colleague who took to Instagram to reveal that his girlfriend was also allegedly s*xually assaulted by the Blood Orange artist. The now cancelled artist has apologized for his behaviour on social media however, netizens have expressed that he must turn himself in to the police.

Archie Bronson hails from Siberia and has been tattooing ink enthusiasts in Seattle for over 12 years. He is best known for his eccentric creations and surrealistic art style. He recently took to his Instagram account to address the s*xual assault allegations he has been facing. He said in a statement that he is saddened to hear that he has hurt the people he cares about. Bronson added:

“I am sorry to each one of you that has felt unsafe and I am hoping to mend any and all confusion or pain has been caused. Everybody deserves their own space to process, heal and grow. I want to give that space and respect to anybody that has been hurt by me and also let you know I’m not sweeping any of these complaints about myself under the rug.”

Allegations against Archie Bronson explored

Twitter users were first to reveal that Bronson had allegedly assaulted several of women. Among the many, platform user @brittanyzapataa urged tattoo enthusiasts to stay away from him. Platform yser @Hapi_Capi also said that Archie Bronson has a “history of creepy, violent behavior. It’s f**king revolting.”

Among the many, Tyler Porter, Archie Bronson’s former employee took to Instagram to reveal that his girlfriend also had a traumatic experience with Bronson. Porter revealed that Bronson repeatedly engaged in inappropriate behaviour with the former’s girlfriend including grabbing her thighs under a table. He went on to add that Bronson also advised the couple to be in a polyamorous relationship. Speaking about Bronson, Porter shared online:

“I have always felt like he was s*xually aggressive and gave unsolicited attention to people.”

Porter also shared screenshots of victims sharing their experiences with Bronson. One of them revealed that he drugged and r*ped an apprentice who was just 18 years old.

Another victim revealed that Bronson kicked her in the face and also choked her until she was unconscious. She also shared that Bronson recorded them without her permission and hid it from her for two years.

Another woman shared that he was sending people unsolicited “d*ck pics.”

Porter told followers that he was receiving multiple messages from victims who were being harassed and blackmailed for sharing their experience. He also added that Bronson has openly spoken about women’s safety despite him being an alleged abuser himself. Porter shared:

“He virtue signalled online constantly about having safe and consensual s*x and promoted feminism, always talked about how creepy other artists were for honestly doing far less lol.”

For those who wish to further read the victims’ experiences, they can find them on @portertattoos Instagram highlights.

Netizens respond to Archie Bronson’s latest statement

Followers of the tattoo artist showed no remorse and relentlessly attacked him online. They also urged him to turn himself in to law enforcement. Others also accused him of not giving a genuine apology to the victims. A few comments under his Instagram statement read:

Netizens respond to the artist’s statement (Image via tattoosbyarchie/Instagram)

Tyler Porter also revealed that a criminal investigation was launched against Bronson. However, further details regarding the same remain unknown.

