What did Adrian Dickey do? Incident explored as Iowa senator arrested on RAGBRAI bike ride

On Monday, July 24, Iowa senator Adrian Dickey was charged with interference with official acts during his participation in the RAGBRAI bike ride. According to CBS, he allegedly took a route that led to blocking a road.

When a sheriff's deputy requested Dickey to move from the scene, he reportedly refused. Consequently, he was detained by local authorities and processed at Sac County jail.

Dave Price @idaveprice Iowa State Senator Adrian Dickey says he's "absolutely innocent" following arrest Monday in rural Sac County as RAGBRAI goes through town. Dickey charged with interference with official acts. Arresting law enforcement officer said Dickey, a Republican from Packwood), ... pic.twitter.com/WgqRm6yBU5

On the day of his arrest, Adrian Dickey was released on a $300 bond. His first court hearing is scheduled for August 8. In a public statement, Dickey claimed that the allegations against him are false, and that he did not block the roads at any point. No further details about the case have been released.

The details of the allegations against Iowa senator Adrian Dickey

According to Adrian Dickey's attorney, Matt Schulz, the senator was participating in the Statewide bike ride at the time of the incident. Schulz claimed that at one point, Dickey and his team took an 'alternate route' that led them to a road which was being blocked by another group. Officials have not disclosed why the group was blocking the road.

AliasNielsBohr 🇺🇦 @AliasNielsBohr @LauraRBelin Just one glance at this grin (part smirk, part contempt, part stupid) resolves any doubt about whether Sen. Adrian Dickey said and did what he's accused of saying and doing. pic.twitter.com/YBG1a4crUF

In an official statement, Schulz said that Dickey and his team attempted to get through the crowd in order to continue the race.

Schulz said:

"Sen. Dickey and his team were trying to get through the party of people and onto the bike trail, when a misunderstanding occurred between the senator and a sheriff's deputy."

One of the officials who confronted Senator Adrian Dickey was identified as Sac County Sgt. Jonathan Meyer, who was in charge of monitoring the RAGBRAI bike ride. As per The Associated Press, Sgt. Meyer claimed that while working on the event, he saw Dickey and several others blocking the road. Sgt. Meyer said that he directly confronted Dickey, requesting him to move. Dickey allegedly did not comply, leading the official to arrest him.

Meyer claimed that the group was blocking the road from approximately 2:42 pm to 4:10 pm.

He said:

"The individual advised that he was not going to move. I advised him he needed to move on other wise (sic) he would be going to jail. He advised me to arrest him."

Megan Day @MeganDaySuhr F around and find out? Senator Adrian Dickey hasn’t had any great press all year. This is true to his character. It leaves a lot of room for a quality Statesmen to step up and run against him. twitter.com/idaveprice/sta…

The Iowa government has not released an official statement about the arrest of Adrian Dickey. However, speaking to reporters from the Des Moines Register, he spoke briefly before telling the publication that any further inquiries should be relayed to Schulz.

Dickey said:

“I am absolutely innocent of the charge filed against me."

According to the Des Moines Register, Senator Dickey represents Iowa Senate District 44. He was elected to senate in 2021.