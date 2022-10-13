What is the Alex Jones case about? Lawsuit explained as radio host is ordered to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook victims’ families

On October 12, 2022, a Connecticut court ordered radio host Alex Jones to pay $965 million in damages to the families of the Sandy Hook victims. This case revolves around Jones' infamous claims that American government officials had faked the mass shooting as a part of a mass conspiracy.

On December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza allegedly shot and killed his mother before driving to the Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, where he allegedly murdered 20 young children and six adult staff members.

Chris Dier @chrisdier The father of a Sandy Hook victim died by suicide because he couldn’t live with the onslaught of hate brought on from Alex Jones’ rhetoric.



After the massacre, Alex Jones used his online platform, Infowars, to publicly accuse the victims' family members of being actors participating in a mass conspiracy. He claimed that the shooting had been faked in a bid to undermine the second amendment and was an attempt by the government to make gun laws more restrictive.

According to SkyNews, Jones said:

"You've got parents laughing - "hahaha" - and then they walk over to the camera and go "boo hoo hoo," and not just one but a bunch of parents doing this and then photos of kids that are still alive they said died? I mean, they think we're so dumb."

Dan Rather @DanRather Well Alex Jones was already morally bankrupt. Well Alex Jones was already morally bankrupt.

This is not the first time Alex Jones has been ordered to pay money to the Sandy Hook victims. Yahoo reported that on August 4, 2022, the radio host was ordered to pay $4.1 million in compensatory damages to the victims' parents. On August 5, it was determined that he would have to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages.

The Alex Jones case involved baseless conspiracy theories

According to Reuters, the verdict arrived after a three-week trial in Waterbury, Connecticut. Christopher Mattei, a lawyer representing the families of the Sandy Hook victims, accused Jones of spreading conspiracy theories in order to profit from the tragedy.

George Takei @GeorgeTakei The moral of the Alex Jones saga is clear: Torture families for years with evil lies about their murdered children, and the law will catch up to you.



Mattei said:

"(This verdict is) against Alex Jones, his lies and their poisonous spread, and a verdict for truth and for our common humanity."

Mattei added:

"When every single one of these families were drowning in grief, Alex Jones put his foot right on top of them."

As per the Guardian, Erica Lafferty, the daughter of one of the Sandy Hook victims, principal Dawn Hochsprung, said that she received violent threats from Jones' fans as they were convinced she was a 'crisis actor.'

Lafferty said:

“There will be more Alex Joneses in this world, but what they learned here today is that they absolutely will be held accountable."

Dr. Timeline, PhD @GarbageApe "You just want bad things to happen to Alex Jones because you don't like him personally." Yes correct. "You just want bad things to happen to Alex Jones because you don't like him personally." Yes correct.

Jones, on the other hand, said in his testimony that he now acknowledged that the Sandy Hook massacre was real.

He said:

“I’ve already said ‘I’m sorry’ hundreds of times and I’m done saying I’m sorry."

Erick Erickson @EWErickson Alex Jones did not upset a regime. He lied about a bunch of dead children who were murdered in their school and spread innuendo about their parents. This isn't about free speech. It is about using free speech to slander dead and innocent children. That has consequences. Alex Jones did not upset a regime. He lied about a bunch of dead children who were murdered in their school and spread innuendo about their parents. This isn't about free speech. It is about using free speech to slander dead and innocent children. That has consequences.

Jones' media company, Free Speech Systems, filed for bankruptcy in July. Reuters reported that while this may mean he cannot pay all of the money to Sandy Hook victims directly, it could potentially lead to other assets being seized.

