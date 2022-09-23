“I’m done saying I'm sorry”: Alex Jones shares heated testimony at Sandy Hook defamation trial

Alex Jones, currently in the middle of a defamation trial for making spurious statements about the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting took a stand on Thursday and admitted that he stirred up conspiracy theories about the shooting but refused to apologize any further.

According to multiple reports, Jones, who is a far-right radio host, appeared hostile during his testimony in Waterbury, Connecticut and became combative with the lead attorney representing the families of the victims of the shooting.

According to AP News, during the trial, Plaintiff's attorney, Chris Mattei, pointed out to Alex jones that the families in the courtroom had lost their loved ones in the shooting. A defiant Jones then said:

“Is this a struggle session? Are we in China? I’ve already said I’m sorry hundreds of times and I’m done saying sorry.”

Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski A wild scene at the end of the Alex Jones trial today when Alex turned into Col. Jessup, talking about liberals loving to kill Iraqis, then: “I legitimately thought (Sandy Hook) might have been staged, and I stand by that and don’t apologize for it.” A wild scene at the end of the Alex Jones trial today when Alex turned into Col. Jessup, talking about liberals loving to kill Iraqis, then: “I legitimately thought (Sandy Hook) might have been staged, and I stand by that and don’t apologize for it.” https://t.co/nPpDKd01dQ

During the proceedings, Matei accused Jones of disrespecting the court as the radio host went into a diatribe about the Liberals, NBC News reported.

Why is Alex Jones on trial? Here's everything to know about the radio host's legal troubles

Over the course of his career, Alex Jones has earned his reputation as an 'unapologetic conspiracy theorist', infamous for churning out outlandish theories and has been making a fortune out of making misleading statements on various issues.

Several people sought a defamation suit against Jones after he repeatedly made false allegations about the tragic incident that killed twenty first-graders and six adults on December 14, 2012, during the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in Texas. For years, he claimed that the shooting was a hoax orchestrated by the government/ the liberals to support their anti-gun laws.

Last year, Jones was found 'guilty' by default after he refused to turn over documents pertaining to the case in the defamation suit.

Don Lewis @DonLew87 'Mr. Jones, just look at me when I talk to you.' ~ Judge Barbara Bellis to Alex Jones. Watching the dynamic between them in this clip says so much. 'Mr. Jones, just look at me when I talk to you.' ~ Judge Barbara Bellis to Alex Jones. Watching the dynamic between them in this clip says so much. https://t.co/nRW7AU1s2H

Jones is now facing a second out of three trials, where the jury will determine the damages to be paid to the families of the victims in the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting and the FBI agent who responded to the scene.

The defamation suit stated that Allan Jones intentionally inflicted mental distress and caused significant emotional turmoil by repeating conspiracy theories developed as a marketing strategy to boost sales of his program. The attorneys also claimed that Jones made a significant profit on his show during the time he manufactured lies and made fictitious statements about the victims of the shooting.

Alex Jones mocks the defamation trial and says it's a Kangaroo Court

Last month, during the first trial of the defamation suit held in Texas, Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $50 million in damages to Scarlet Lewis and Neil Heslin, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was killed in the attack.

During the trial, Jones appeared to be ashamed and expressed remorse to the victims. Jones admitted on record that the shooting was not a hoax and apologized for causing harm to the families of the victims.

On Thursday however, Alex Jones seemed hostile and got into a shouting match with the Plaintiff's attorney, Chris Mattei, who asked Jones if he regrets calling Robbie Parker, whose 6-year-old daughter was killed in the shooting a “Crisis Actor.” Matei then accused Jones of putting a target on Parker’s back by spreading vicious lies about a grief-stricken father, NBC reported.

Outside the courtroom, Jones mocked the proceedings and called it a Kangaroo court:

“This is not really a trial,” he said. “This is a show trial, a literal kangaroo court.”

During the trial, Matei pointed to the victims of the shooting seated in the courtroom and told Jones “These are real people”, to which Jones replied:

"Just like all the Iraqis that you liberals kill and love."

Jones further added:

"You're unbelievable. You switch on emotions on and off when you want. It's just ambulance chasing."

Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski On cross-examination today, Alex Jones is confronted on cross that he has been calling the judge (sitting next to him) a “tyrant” on his show during the trial, while showing lasers coming out of her eyes. On cross-examination today, Alex Jones is confronted on cross that he has been calling the judge (sitting next to him) a “tyrant” on his show during the trial, while showing lasers coming out of her eyes. https://t.co/kjd5rcZyjM

The Judge - who Jones referred to as a "tyrant" on his show - reportedly tried to get the court back in order, but couldn't get a word in while the radio host and the attorneys devolved into a shouting match. The Judge later warned Jones that he would be held in contempt if he didn't keep his behavior on check.

Alex Jones will face a third defamation trial, again in Texas, filed against him by Pozner and De La Rosa, where the jury will once again decide on how much Jones owes the family in damages, NBC reported.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far