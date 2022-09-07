Create

"Women’s rights my a**, all you care about is $$" - Tennis fans criticize WTA for choosing Texas as venue for Tour Finals

The event is set to be held in Fort Worth, Texas
The WTA Tour Finals is set to be held in Fort Worth, Texas
Parag Jain
Parag Jain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 07, 2022 10:22 AM IST

On Tuesday, the principal organizing body of women's professional tennis — the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) — declared Texas as the venue for the year-end WTA Tour Finals, angering fans due to controversial abortion rules in the state.

In June, the United States Supreme Court reversed the '1973 Roe vs Wade judgment', allowing all 50 states in the country to decide whether to ban abortion or not. Under a 1925 law, Texas made it illegal to have an abortion within the state.

The WTA Tour Finals will take place at the multipurpose Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, from October 31 to November 7. The event will see the top eight singles players and doubles teams compete against each other. The tournament has returned to the US for the first time in 17 years since Los Angeles hosted it in 2005.

Upon learning about the new venue, tennis fans did not shy away from expressing their anger and disgust at the association's selection. The majority suggested that the venue should be changed and be held in a city that respects women and their choices.

"A terrible choice. WTA should not hold ANY events in TX, given how the local government is restricting a woman's right of choice and interfering in private medical decisions. Frankly ATP should also be out of TX. This is appalling and shameful," a fan tweeted.
@WTA A terrible choice. WTA should not hold ANY events in TX, given how the local government is restricting a woman's right of choice and interfering in private medical decisions. Frankly ATP should also be out of TX.This is appalling and shameful.
"Wow. A big tournament like the Womens final going to Fort Worth??? Come on @WTA you gotta do better than that. Especially in a state where womens right are not valued. There is LA, Miami, NYC, Europe, South America, plenty of other cities," a user wrote.
@WTA Wow 😮 a big tournament like the Womens final going to Fort Worth??? Come on @WTA you gotta do better than that. Especially in a state where womens right are not valued. There is LA, Miami, NYC, Europe. South America plenty of other cities.
"Steve Simon and Micky Lawler should come out to publicly defend their decision to hold a bake sale, much less a final, in a state currently destroying women's rights. Absolutely disgusting," another tweet read.
Steve Simon and @mickylawler should have to come out publicly defend their decision to hold a bake sale, much less a final, in a state currently destroying women's rights. Absolutely disgusting. twitter.com/WTA/status/156…

Here are a few more reactions:

@WTA Wow... couldn't pick a state to host an all women's event that doesn't think women are second class citizens and they have body autonomy??? #NY #CA #IL #CT #WA #OR #NV #CO #MN etc
Maybe a WOMEN’S tour should choose a place that gives WOMEN a choice over their bodies? 🙃 twitter.com/wta/status/156…
@WTA How can the WTA even think this is a good idea to hold this event in a state doing everything to make women second class citizens!?!
@WTA How is it possible to hold this prestigious event in Texas when @Hologic a company that’s focused on women’s health is your title sponsor… so disappointing
@WTA Maddening. Let’s boycott China but put our finals in TEXAS. Women’s right my ass. All you care about is $$. That I hope you lose with this event.
@WTA it should be played in the place where people appreciate womens tennis
@WTA #texashateswomen https://t.co/7lWj8Zw3ZP
@WTA did the right thing and moved @WTAFinals from China (#whereispengshuai), who suppresses womens' rights and freedom of expression, only to choose Texas, currently one of the worst offenders against women's bodily autonomy in America.😟#RoevemberIsComing #BetoForTexas twitter.com/WTA/status/156…
@WTA So you are holding a major women's sporting event in a state that doesn't respect women's rights? 🤔This is a really, really bad look. And I really hope sponsors respond accordingly.

"I hope that the WTA will take care properly" - Iga Swiatek on Fiona Ferro's sexual assault case

Iga Swiatek trusts the Women&#039;s Tennis Association to look after players
Iga Swiatek trusts the Women's Tennis Association to look after players

In a post-match press conference after her third-round win at the 2022 US Open, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek weighed in on Fiona Ferro's recent case, where the French player accused her former coach Pierre Bouteyre of rape and sexual assault.

Swiatek put her hopes in the governing body to look after players in such situations.

"Honestly, I've never had a situation like that, so it's hard for me to even think about how it must feel," Swiatek said. "It's not something that it's always visible. I'm really sorry that it happened to Fiona. I hope that if something like that happens, we're going to kind of be safe and have trust in the WTA that they're going to take care of this stuff properly. I'm sure they're doing that."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...