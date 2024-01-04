What are the allegations against T.I. and his wife Tiny? Military veteran files s*xual assault lawsuit against the couple

American rapper T.I. and wife Tiny are being sued by a woman who claims that the couple s*xually assaulted her in a hotel room in 2005. As per court documents obtained by Billboard, on Tuesday, December 2, 2023, the woman, identified only as Jane Doe, filed the lawsuit in a Los Angeles court.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a s*xual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

The suit alleges that the plaintiff met the reality TV couple at a VIP section of a nightclub after being introduced by an associate named "Caviar." Jane Doe met Caviar the previous day at the house of rapper Coolio. She claims she was separated from her group and ended up with the couple and two other women, who were asked to leave.

The woman, who was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at the time, adds she was given a spiked drink and later brought to T.I. and Tiny's hotel room. The lawsuit then claims that the partners allegedly forced her to get naked:

"(She) did not consent to any of the sexual assault or misconduct and did not have the capacity to consent after being drugged," the lawsuit further stated.

The lawsuit against T.I. and Tiny shares similarities with a previous accusation

Back in 2021, the New York Times published a report about a police investigation stemming from an alleged incident that occurred in 2005 involving a military veteran. The veteran, who at the time, was serving in the US Air Force, claimed that T.I. a.k.a Clifford Harris and Tiny a.k.a. Tameka Harris "r*ped her in a hotel room."

The article added that the woman had been "incapacitated" while drinking with the pair in the "VIP section" of a club in Los Angeles.

At the time, T.I. and Tiny had denied any wrongdoing and stated that the accusation against them was nothing more than a "sordid shakedown campaign." Additionally, due to the 10-year statute of limitations, prosecutors could not charge the couple.

T.I. and Tiny are facing a lawsuit (Image via @LatestLoud/X)

However, California recently passed a S*xual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act that gives alleged victims a 4-year window (through 2026) to file cases that would otherwise be declined due to the statute of limitations, thus opening up the window for filing the recent lawsuit.

Following Tuesday's lawsuit, the singers in their written statement to Billboard "emphatically and categorically" denied all claims and stated they would fight back the accusations. They added that the plaintiff had threatened to file the lawsuit for years, stating:

"For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do. For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again."

TI and Tiny have denied the claims in the lawsuit (Image via @DailyAGZA/X)

Tuesday's lawsuit against T.I. and Tiny is one of the many alleging harassment and s*xual assault by men in the entertainment industry.

These include Fast and Furious veteran, Vin Diesel, Diddy a.k.a. Sean Combs, former Recording Academy president Neil Portnow, and producer and So You Think You Can Dance Judge Nigel Lythgoe.

Representatives for the Harrises or their record label, Grand Hustle Records, have not released any statement about the allegations so far.