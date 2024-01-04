Who are Tiny Harris's parents? Family members explored as she and her husband T.I. get sued for assault and battery

Tiny Harris, the American singer-songwriter, and her husband T.I. are accused of drugging and assaulting a military veteran. The incident happened around 2005 and the lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 2, 2023.

Tiny and T. I began dating in 2001 and got hitched on July 30, 2010, in Miami Beach, Florida, as per Hot New Hip Hop. Tameka "Tiny" Harris's parents are Dianne Cottle-Pope and the late Charles Pope, who died on July 11, 2013. Meanwhile, T.I. was born to Violeta Morgan and Clifford Harris Sr.

The couple and their entourage have been accused of several crimes, including alleged drugging, kidnapping, r*pe, and intimidating by at least 11 victims, as per The New York Times. The current plaintiff wished to stay anonymous and filed the civil suit under the name "Jane Doe."

Tiny Harris has 2 siblings

Tameka Dianne Cottle-Harris, known professionally by her nickname Tiny Harris, was born on July 14, 1975, in College Park, Georgia, United States. She rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the multi-platinum R&B vocal group, Xscape.

The artist was born to a mother Dianne Cottle and an African-American father, Charles "Speedy" Pope. The couple had three children together, Tiny, Red Pope, and Michelle Pope.

Charles was a founding member of the R&B & soul group, The Tams. The band was from Atlanta, Giorgia, and they enjoyed their greatest chart success in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, as per IMDb.

Charles was born on August 7, 1936, and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. He died on July 11, 2013, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease, as per US Weekly.

Tiny Harris's mother, Dianne Cottle, is the co-founder of For The Love Of Our Fathers, an Alzaheimer's foundation. She also works as a booking agent for The Tams.

The singer posted about her on November 24, 2023. Tiny Harris expressed gratitude for her mother on Instagram with the caption:

"can’t stress enough how thankful I am for this woman here @diannecottlepope My Rock, my end of all be all. I thank God for u every single night to Bless u with continuous good health etc. I Adore & Love everything about You Mama!!"

Tiny Harris and T.I. were sued on January 2, 2023, by "Jane Doe" at a Los Angeles Superior Court under California’s S*xual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act.

The plaintiff stated in the civil suit that she was given a spiked drink and then brought back to their hotel room in Los Angeles, where they "forced her to get naked" and s*xually assaulted her, as per USA Today.

Jane Doe is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, who was 22 or 23 years old at the time. She has accused the couple of s*xual battery, battery, s*xual assault, negligence, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and is seeking damages.

The plaintiff previously gave her account of the alleged assault and its aftermath in an interview with The New York Times in 2021. Tiny Harris and T.I., born Clifford Harris, have denied all allegations in a statement, saying:

"On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations. For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn't do."

The court dates have not been set yet. According to The New York Times, at least four women have accused the celebrity pair of drugging and s*xually assaulting them in a span of 15 years.