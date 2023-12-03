“I feel like I’m witnessing a promo rollout”: Tiny Harris shutting down rumors T.I. isn’t King Harris’ biological father cast doubts among netizens

On November 30, Tiny Harris responded to an Instagram post by The Uncutt, which included rumors that T.I. is not the biological father of their 19-year-old son, King Harris. She said the rumors were "the biggest bullsh*t ever!!!"

When the rumors circulated online, netizens wondered if James "Bimmy" Antney was the real baby daddy, to which Tiny Harris responded by saying:

"No disrespect but I don't even know Bimmy like that. I was just reminded of who he was. Quit playing with us for click bait bi***!!"

After Tiny Harris's response went viral, netizens reacted to the whole scene by commenting on Hollywood Unlocked's post about the incident. Some even recalled an incident on November 27, when Tiny Harris and their son King Harris got into an argument, which later turned physical while attending the Atlanta Falcons NFL game.

Netizens also recalled the time when King took to Instagram right after the fight, offering an interview on the fight in exchange for money and wondered if the recent rumors are another attempt of the family trying to make money.

In an Instagram story, T.I. and Tiny's son, King Harris, posted that he'd be charging $10,000 for an interview after the fight to give a detailed review of why the fight started.

"Folks need to stop playing with his family": Netizens react to Tiny Harris

After the rumors of the fight between father and son and Tiny Harris' response went viral on the internet, netizens pointed out that it was almost Christmas and people should leave the family alone.

After Tiny's response to the rumors was reposted by Hollywood Unlocked, netizens took to the comment section to point out that it's not right to comment on people's families or children, while others said that King has inherited his mother's looks which doesn't mean that he isn't his father's son.

After King and T.I's fight, T.I took to Instagram on November 28, to let social media users know that he and his family were doing fine. He said:

"Fck what dis internet talking about...Da HFamily tied like a knot. We all we got...4LIFE... Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my J.r. & aint nothing gon change that."

The baby daddy rumors have put the family in the spotlight again after the fight between T.I. and his son started based on the couple debating on King's upbringing. During the fight, T.I said:

"King, have you ever woke up with a roach on your face? Alright then! You don't know what you talking about."

The argument between father and son later got physical when T.I. headlocked King and told him that he was embarrassing himself and his family and he couldn't do anything without him.