What happened with King Harris and T.I.? Father and son fight video at Falcons Vs Saints game goes viral 

King Harris, the 19-year-old son of the legendary rapper T.I. (Tip Harris) and his R&B singer wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, got involved in an altercation with his parents on Sunday afternoon, during the football match between Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

As per Complex, King Harris was seen getting into a heated verbal argument most likely with his parents during the game, which incidentally got revealed on his Instagram Live.

While it is unclear what exactly caused the fight, King Harris was repeatedly heard saying the line, “You cappin’, n*gga… I know you though,” among other things.

In response, T.I.’s voice was reportedly heard in the background, addressing Harris and saying:

“You are embarrassing yourself and your family.”

Following King’s Instagram Live, the footage has now gone viral over all social media platforms.

All you need to know about the King Harris and T.I. feud

During the Falcons versus Saints football game in Atlanta on the afternoon of November 26, rapper T.I., his wife Tiny, and teenage son King Harris got involved in a shouting match. It was incidentally caught on video via Harris’ Instagram Live.

As per the clipping, Harris was saying constantly how he knew what the other person (most likely his father) was up to and even addressed him as an n*gga. Harris also warned:

“You can’t do nothing with me. It ain’t sh*t you can do with me.”

Tiny was also heard yelling at her son asking him “to shut up,” which is when King allegedly pushed his mother, forcing T.I. to further get involved, as per Baller Alert. Following that, an unidentified man was seen shoving King Harris into a corner with the 19-year-old screaming:

“What’s wrong with y’all? Why y’all doing that to me? Y’all know me, you know I stand on business. Why would you let someone play with me like that?”

At this point, T.I. interferes, allegedly saying from the background that Harris was not only embarrassing himself but also his family. In response, King further shouted, saying, “Get off me, n*gga,” before the camera supposedly pressed up against his shirt.

However, King was seen leaving the venue shortly after the altercation, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

Meanwhile, in a series of now-removed Instagram Stories, Harris further added the text, seemingly from behind the wheels:

"I Stand on. BUSINESS DONT GIVE A F*CK WHO U ARE ... IDGAF WHO U ARE MF CAN’T PLAY WIT ME N MY FACE NOT GOIN FOR DA I’M A GROWN *SS MAN NOW.”

His stories also added that his parents thought that he was a “mistake” and they were turning the world against him, and “faking an image for the internet.”

Interestingly, both the father and son took to their Instagram Stories from the field, before the match began. While it remains unclear what led to the unexpected feud, as per Baller Alert reports, somebody allegedly made a joke about Harris, which he found hard to digest.

Only last week, the duo appeared at ComplexCon 2023 and talked about Harris playing the role of his father in his upcoming biopic. Back then, King Harris told the reporters that he was very much up for the project because everybody thought he acted like his father, even though he was “just a little paler than him.” Likewise, T.I. supported Harris, saying he knew his son was capable of doing anything he put his mind to, and had to just “get over his own limitations of himself.”

Not only that, but in early November, T.I. and King appeared on The Baller Alert Show, in which the host asked the latter about his newly whitened teeth. But before he could answer, his father made several jokes, including “tooth of the matter,” and comparing him to “Toothpac Shakur” and “Queen Lateethfah.” King too joined in the fun and said some of his own jokes.

According to The Famous People, King Harris is a social media influencer and aspiring rapper. He is known for releasing his singles such as Vacation and Drip, through the platform SoundCloud.