"They gave him the Steve Harvey deluxe": King Harris' new teeth spark hilarious reactions online

King Harris, the son of the famous American rapper, T.I., has recently been trending because of his new teeth. On August 17, 2023, King posted a video on his Instagram showing off his new smile and revealing that he got dental veneers for his birthday, which is on August 25. His teeth are now a bright shade of white, with diamonds in the bottom row.

As the video went viral, netizens came together on the internet to mock the artist.

Fans poke fun at King Harris's extraordinary teeth. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

King Harris' new teeth inspire side-splitting reactions from Twitterati

As per Hip Hop Vibe, King Harris' birthday-special set of white teeth is the result of a procedure done by Dr. Mario Montoya.

The new rapper flaunted his teeth when he posted a video of himself on Instagram to promote his Wildfest festival, scheduled to happen during his birthday on August 25 and 26. Three other rappers, namely Tip, Boosie Badazz, and Tootie will also be in attendance at the fest.

"WE SHUTTING DA CITY DOWN AUG 25 & 26 GO GET YOUR TICKETS NOW‼️ LINK IN BIO WE HAVE EARLY BIRD TICKETS SELLIN HALF OF TICKETS DONT BE LATE," the caption to the post read.

King Harris' seemingly large teeth have now become an object of mockery, making his latest video go viral.

Most disapprove of the change and while some called for the dentist to be held accountable, others reacted to the teeth with hilarious memes.

King Harris and his parents talk about his new set of whites

The upcoming rapper also clapped back at the trolling for his new teeth, as per Hip Hop Dx. He reacted by posting another video of him saying:

"Ay I gotta to make this video for the big teeth trolls, man. Ay bro, listen, calm down, bruh. Your b*tch ain’t going nowhere she still gone be there I don’t want her."

Despite the online ridicule, King Harris' parents, T.I. and Tiny Harris, approve of the veneers, according to Complex Music. A video posted on August 18, featured King and Dr. Mario Montoya entering the house of the 18-year-old's parents, T.I. and Tiny.

In the video, posted by King's mother Tiny, his 42-year-old rapper father is heard saying:

"You know, you know he got the glow. That thing glow in the dark."

King's mother also had a positive approach to the trolling, as she defended her son in the caption of the video, where she wrote:

"Regardless to what he does, everyone always seem to have their personal perspective of him, which is fine. But y’all don’t really know him frfr.."

Harris is currently 18 years old and will turn 19 this August 25.