Who is Lauren Knight? T.I. goes off on comedian over assault allegations joke

T.I. and comedian Lauren Knight recently got involved in a verbal altercation with each other at an open mic event in Atlanta. A viral video from Baller Alert shows the rapper with a microphone in front of the stage, arguing with Knight.

Knight joked about the s**ual allegations against T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris that began in 2020. This was confirmed by Lauren in a video she shared on Instagram.

T.I. confronted Lauren and said that there was nothing to charge him for. He stated that there was no case, and neither he nor his wife did anything wrong. He even warned Lauren, saying that he would continue to confront her publicly and verbally.

Knight then mocked T.I. onstage and tried to deescalate the situation by stating that he was innocent of any allegations. However, the singer did not take it kindly and yelled back at Knight.

Lauren called those in charge of sound to cut T.I.’s microphone. T.I. later walked up on stage as Knight defended herself, stating that if she wants to make jokes about something, she is going to make the jokes.

T.I. hugged Lauren Knight, which at first seemed like a de-escalation tactic. However, he yanked the microphone out of Knight’s hand to stop her from speaking to the crowd. The duo then exchanged a few words without the mic and Knight took over the event, saying that it was her event and she would say whatever she wanted to.

Lauren Knight is an animated storyteller who can easily take the audience on a trip. She is a diverse comedian who can entertain anywhere from a Christian comedy show to a hole in the wall bar for a biker's birthday party.

As seen on Comedy Hype or featuring for comedy legends Mark Curry and Blaq Ron, she is a performer with a stage presence that cannot be ignored. Along with comedy shows, she is also available for motivational speaking and uses her skills in gab to motivate and inspire.

She recently gained recognition for her onstage altercation with rapper T.I.. She joked about the s**ual allegations against the artist that surfaced in 2020.

Lauren Knight recently responded to the moment by posting a video on Instagram claiming that T.I. heckled her throughout the evening and described his actions as harassment.

After T.I. reportedly made fun of the wig Lauren was wearing, she claimed she responded by saying that she would take her wig off to speak about the allegations.

