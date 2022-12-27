Legendz of the Streetz Tour 2023: Lineup, tickets, dates, where to buy, price and more

Legendz of the Streetz, which consists of hip-hop legends like Jeezy, TI and Gucci Mane, among others, have announced a tour scheduled for 2023.

The tour will kick off on February 3, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA, and will conclude on March 5 at the State Farm Arena. While Rick Ross will headline the Legendz show on February 10, Jeezy, TI and Gucci Mane will headline on March 4.

The group went on tour around the same time last year. Their website had described the tour as “one of the most iconic tours of all time.” As per The Source, the Legendz roster has generated various chart-topping tunes, with the concerts being high-energy cultural events. The tracks have become instant classics and certified street anthems.

Speaking about Legendz of the Streetz Tour, Linell Rowe and Jerry Schools, co-founders of We Are Live Entertainment, in a statement said:

“It is with great pleasure that we get to continue presenting such an epic tour for fans with this year’s launching of the Legendz of The Streetz Tour ‘Reloaded’ paying homage to an amazing group of artists! This is an opportunity for hip-hop fans across the country to experience something monumental and is sure to be another epic run.”

Legendz of the Streetz will kick off their tour on February 3, next year

The lineup of Legendz features hip-hop artists including Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Lil Kim, Trina, and Dj Drama.

As per Ticketmaster, Legendz of the Streetz will kick off their tour in February next year. Tickets for these shows are available from $60, and go over $250.

Feb 3, 2023 -- Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, La

Feb 5, 2023 -- American Airlines Center - Dallas, Tx

Feb 10, 2023 -- Greensboro Coliseum Complex - Greensboro, Nc

Feb 11, 2023 -- Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, Oh

Feb 18, 2023 -- Legacy Arena at The Bjcc - Birmingham, Al

Mar 4, 2023 -- Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, Tn (Starring Jeezy Ti Gucci Mane)

Mar 5, 2023 -- State Farm Arena - Atlanta, Ga

More about Legendz of The Streetz lineup

Among the lineup for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour, is American rapper Rick Ross, who released his debut single Hustlin in 2006. Ross released debut album Port of Miami in 2006 through Jay Z’s label Def Jam Recordings. His second album titledTrilla was released in 2008.

Both albums peaked on the Billboard 200 chart in their respective years.

Also among the lineup is Gucci Mane, whose original name is Radric Davis, who spearheaded the hip-hop subgenre of trap music in early 2000s with Atlanta-based rappers TI and Young Jeezy.

Mane released the single Black Beatles ft. Rae Sremmurd in 2016, which topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Earlier this month, he released his album, So Icy Boyz: The Finale, which features 80 tracks.

Gucci Mane and Jeezy were caught up in a beef dating back to 2005, which they recently ended. The two were involved in feuds that had diss tracks, until they recently reunited for a Verzuz battle.

