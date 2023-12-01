"He should sue them": Internet reacts as T.I. confronts Atlanta club for using photos of his alleged brawl with his son on flyers to promote event

American rapper T.I. has made his way into the headlines after he was caught on camera having an argument with an event promotor. The latter allegedly used T.I. and his 19-year-old son King Harris’ altercation pictures to promote their R&B Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

In the videos floating on social media, T.I. can be seen yelling at the event promoters:

“You can talk to me. Until then, ain’t nothing going. Ain’t nobody getting nothing going. Nothing! You put me and mine on the motherf*cking flyer, give me everything, and if you can’t don’t play with me," T.I. said.

He further warned the promoter:

“Don’t play with me in this city. It’s my motherf*ckin city.”

All of the fiasco happened just a few days after King Harris, and T.I. got into an alleged altercation during a football match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Complex reported that Harris was seen in a heated argument with his parents, and the video of the incident was shared by some users on social media.

As the video of T.I.'s altercation with the event promotors went viral, social media users reacted to it:

Social media users shared reactions as the Atlanta rapper bashed the event promoters (Image via @DailyLoud/ Twitter)

"He is right": Social media users react to T.I. confronting Atlanta club event promoters

The video where T.I. is seen yelling at the event producers has taken the internet by storm. Allegedly, the event promoters had used a photoshopped image of T.I. with his son King in a headlock.

On another flier, the two were seen in a wrestling position. As soon as the news about the fiasco started floating on social media, netizens began reacting to it by sharing their opinion on the same.

As Twitter user @DailyLoud posted the video on the platform, here is how the netizens reacted:

While the world of the internet cannot stop talking about the father-son altercation that took place a few days back, T.I. has denied any such happenings.

Meanwhile, neither T.I. nor the Atlanta Club has spoken out on the matter yet.