Mercedes Benz AMG G63 reportedly owned and driven by BTS Jung Kook himself up for auction

BTS Jung Kook’s previously owned and used Mercedes Benz AMG G63 is now up for auction. The luxury car, which was previously owned and driven by BTS’ youngest member came to the limelight after it appeared on a rare item auction site called Blacklot.com.

The auction site is known to house items that cannot be owned or found easily. According to the information available, BTS Jung Kook bought the car in 2019 and used it for two years before selling it off to its current owner this March.

The current owner has now put up the car for auction with an opening bid of $112,197 which translates to ₩ 150 million, almost 50 percent cheaper than its market price.

The Mercedes Benz AMG G63 belongs to the limited edition axis and hence qualifies itself as a rare and expensive luxury item.

Mercedes Benz AMG G63 was reportedly BTS Jung Kook’s favorite car

Reportedly, the Mercedes Benz AMG G63 was previously owned and driven by BTS Jung Kook was his favorite car.

The current owner is mindful of this fact and wants to find an owner worthy of the love the Euphoria singer had for his car. The current owner hopes the new owner can value the luxury car as much as BTS Jung Kook did.

The Blacklot auction site has shared pictures of the Mercedes Benz AMG G 63 from various angles, showcasing specifications of the vehicle and performance evaluation details of the car.

The Blacklot website states that the vehicle was driven by a global celebrity but did not explicitly mention BTS Jung Kook’s name. The auction began on November 14 at 10 am KST and ends on November 21 at 4 pm KST.

As of today, 17 November, the highest bid for the Mercedes Benz AMG 63 is $239,000 which equals to ₩320,000,000. The current owner plans to donate a percentage of the sales to charity.

It remains to be seen whether the auction bid goes higher than $239,000 or if the current owner sells for this prize.

Earlier in March, it was revealed that BTS Jung Kook had purchased a new Mercedes Benz AMG GT 63 S, an upgraded version of his previously owned Mercedes Benz AMG G63.

His new luxury car costs a whopping $161,900 and fans believe this is why he sold his older Mercedes Benz. In a now-deleted Instagram post, he posted a picture of himself with the caption “Returning home from work” and was seen seated in his new Mercedes Benz car.

Although the Euphoria singer has never explicitly spoken about his love for cars in interviews or anywhere publicly, BTS fans, who have followed the septet’s content, have noticed that the generally shy singer loves to be behind the wheels and chauffeur his members around. He was seen driving in BTS’ Bon Voyage and In the SOOP series, singing behind the wheel.

Fans are proud of the fact that BTS Jung Kook is a living example of being young, rich and successful as the talented maknae owns a black card, a Mercedes Benz AMG GT 63 and a $1.75 million dollar apartment. Besides that, he also owns a stake in HYBE’s shares as a member of BTS.

BTS Jung Kook takes the RUN BTS Challenge on Instagram

BTS Jung Kook joined other HYBE artists in taking on the RUN BTS dance challenge. For those unversed, HYBE artists are currently undertaking the RUN BTS dance challenge, performing the intense and cool choreography of the song.

BTS Jung Kook, who is currently stationed in Qatar to perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 did not miss out on participating in HYBE’s latest trend.

The My Time singer was seen dressed in a white oversized t-shirt and black track pants, his tattoos partially peeking from his sleeves as he grooved effortlessly to the song.

There has been a lot of criticism about Jung Kook’s decision to perform in Qatar as the country boasts of a poor record of human rights and the fact that it is against LGBTQ+ rights.

Though BIG HIT MUSIC and Jung Kook have kept quiet, the maknae member has the perfect response to all the criticism coming his way. Eagle-eyed ARMYs noticed that Jung Kook was seen sporting the brand AJOBYAGO.

The aforementioned brand is one of the pioneers that openly promotes LGBTQ+ identity and the fact that the My Time singer was sported wearing the brand is a befitting response to all their naysayers.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup’s opening ceremony will take place on November 20 at 7 pm local time at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

