4 funny moments from Jungkook's Golden videocall fansign event

Jungkook's recent Golden concert gave fans much to cheer about. However, the joyous atmosphere took a sudden turn as BIG HIT MUSIC announced that all four remaining members of BTS had begun the process for their mandatory military service.

Before the concert, the Hate You singer participated in an online fan call event, featuring sweet, heartwarming, and hilarious interactions with ARMYs from around the world. Some asked for advice, some made cocktails, but the clips floating around on social media made all those who were unable to win a call with the Still With You vocalist remarkably envious.

Deciding clothes to wear for the concert, revealing how his hyungs ended up at his house, and other unmissable moments from Jungkook's videocalls with fans

1) Telling a fan to dress up like Elsa from the 2013 Disney classic Frozen

The youngest BTS member is known to tease his fans almost as much as they tease him. After spending time on several lifestreams getting comfortable, he has admitted to feeling closer to ARMYs. So, when a fan asked him what they should wear to his Golden showcase, he had a funny but creative answer.

Taken aback by the sudden request for Elsa cosplay, the fan backtracked and said he should specify a color that they could wear, to which he replied, "Blue". After the fan posted the clip online, several fans ended up dressing like the queen from Frozen, with one being spotted by Jungkook at his concert.

2) Ignoring the staff because he wanted to hear the end of a drink recipe shared by a fan

Jungkook is known to enjoy his cocktails, and has made highballs (consisting of whiskey and soda) for sipping during livestreams, and shared Irish Slammers with SUGA during Bon Voyage and on Suchwita as well.

So, when an ARMY thought of sharing the social media famous 'Milkis' cocktail recipe with him, he was intrigued, especially because he had wanted to have a drink with fans. Made with one shot each of soju, beer, and lime/lemon soda (or as Koreans call it "cider"), when slammed and mixed tastes similar to the convenience store classic drink.

While the fan was talking, a staff member interjected, saying that their time was up, but the Jungkook thought it more important to listen to the full recipe and ignored the warning. He only ended the call after she finished, promising to make the cocktail on his next livestream.

3) Warning a fan to not repeat the Bon Voyage meme shirt that she showed up into the fansign

There are quite a few memes that have survived in the ARMY fandom. Whether it is Jin's jump in the air during an episode of Run BTS or Jimin's unforgettable conversion of Carbonara into 'Lachibolala', the fans have some inside jokes that only they and BTS understand.

One fan wore a T-shirt with a picture of Jungkook wearing his infamous shirt from Bon Voyage that he ended up repeating because he exhausted his budget on snacks.

This picture has been circulated several times by the members themselves, and the maknae was frustrated seeing it once more. He gently scolded the fan and jokingly said that they should not wear the T-shirt again, refusing to listen to them saying it was their favorite shirt.

4) Spilling the beans about Jimin and V suddenly turning up at his house when he was doing a Weverse live

When Jungkook went live on November 3 after his album release, he was interrupted by Jimin and V's messages in the live comments, the shortest livestream by the '95 liners explaining that they were here to meet him, and the 'Golden' maknae hurriedly ending the stream without further explanation.

A fan took the fancall as an opportunity to ask Jungkook what really transpired behind the scenes. Apparently, the Friends duo actually turned up at the Standing Next to You singer's house and forced him out of his peaceful alone time. The ARMY who asked about the Weverse livestream commented that he was obedient to which he answered it was because he was the maknae.

Apart from the above hilarious calls, the fansign had fans talk about how much they loved the album, and hoped that he would remain a singer all his life, and one ARMY even showed off a tattoo of Jungkook's face on her arm.

While the enlistment news continues to loom over fans' heads, a brand supposedly created by Jungkook is all set to be released. The introduction video reveals a sleek logo, derived from the initials of his name in English and Korean and the sign for infinity, which is likely self-designed.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the same, hoping to secure more merchandise relating to their favorite artist.

