What is Alyson Stoner's net worth? Fortune explored as Camp Rock star asks fans not to send them Venmo requests

Former Disney actor Alyson Stoner, who has worked on popular shows and movies like The Suite Life of Zack and Cody or Camp Rock, recently urged their fans to stop sending them Venmo requests. While attending the Dear Hollywood podcast, Stoner shared that fans should respect their privacy. They added:

"Even though I deliberately left the industry and have been trying to live a more normal life, I still get hundreds of Venmo requests from people who find my personal account and ask me to pay their car payment, school tuition."

Stoner further gave details about these instances and said that the Venmo requests range from $10 to large sum. Briefing how the Venmo request have messages like, "You’re my hero and I’m broke," they said:

"This is my privacy. Is that not weird to you? Please don’t get any ideas. Please."

Venmo is American mobile payment service owned by PayPal. On the platform, a user can send a request to someone else with the account and ask them for money. Thus, when Alyson Stoner, who has a net worth of $1.5 million, mentioned about people sending them Venmo requests, it meant their fans or other individuals were asking the former Disney star to clear their expenses by sending money.

Alyson Stoner's net worth primarily comes from their acting gigs

Born on August 11, 1993, in Toledo, Alyson Stoner is 30 years old and marked their presence in entertainment scene through production work, singing, and acting. Notably, they first gained recognition when they won the Model of the Year at the 2000 International Modeling and Talent Convention in New York.

As per wealthygorrila.com, Alyson Stoner's net worth is approximately $1.5 million. For those unaware, Stoner is popular for their roles in Camp Rock, Camp Rock 2, and the Step Up Franchise, among others. They were a child actor and worked on several shows over the years, and the accumulated wealth has thus contributed to their current net worth.

Alyson Stoner revealed that their first kiss took place on camera on their latest podcast appearance

While speaking on the podcast, Alyson Stoner said that they were made to kiss on the show because they were a child and felt obligated to perform the scene. They said that during the scene they had to kiss Dylan Sprouse, Stoner felt that they were required to do the scene because the writers already booked the role of Max and filmed the previous episode.

"Writers and executives might decide to make your character do anything on the next episode and it's assumed that you're going to agree to whatever scripted."

The actor added:

"My first kiss and several of the times I experienced kissing all happened on camera. I felt young and uncomfortable but I was already under contract and I didn’t want to be difficult especially because I’m only a recurring role, like closer to a guest star than a lead with less clout."

Alyson Stoner also said that they felt that it was part of their job, which is why they chose to act.