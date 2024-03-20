What did Alyssia Langley and Timothy Stephens do? Charges explored as Georgia couple vacationing in Florida beach arrested for child neglect

Timothy Stephens and his fiancée, Alyssia Langley, have been taken into custody on charges of child neglect. According to law enforcement officials, Timothy and Alyssia were sleeping on the beach and were intoxicated as well when cops found them. The couple also seemed unaware of where their minor children were.

Police, however, found the kids swimming unsupervised in a nearby pool. Bodycam footage captured the interaction between the couple and the police. The deputies further mentioned that Timothy Stephens attempted to flee after getting arrested but failed miserably. The couple reportedly looked 'confused' when deputies woke them up.

Alyssia Langley and Timothy Stephens were arrested for allegedly leaving their kids unsupervised while they slept on the beach

A Facebook post about the couple's arrest (Image via Facebook)

A family vacation at a Florida beach took an unexpected turn after the parents were taken into custody. Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found Alyssia Langley and Timothy Stephens passed out on Daytona Beach, along with several empty beer cans lying around them.

Police became concerned when they also found children’s toys on the spot. They woke up the couple, who allegedly seemed disoriented. According to an arrest affidavit, police received an anonymous call reporting the couple. When the cops asked the couple about the whereabouts of their kids, they seemed clueless.

Stephens allegedly pointed at the ocean after waking up when cops asked them about the kids. Fortunately, the children were later found safe and sound, swimming unsupervised in a pool of a nearby hotel.

The Georgia couple posted bond and have been released

Upon interrogation, Alyssia Langley reportedly revealed that Stephens is not the biological father of her children. She also claimed that Stephens takes care of the children, which would make him their legal guardian. The kids reportedly address him as “dad” or “other daddy.”

In the bodycam footage, Langley was heard telling Stephens,

“Now we’re both going to jail. Who the [expletive] is gonna bond us out?”

The chain of events took an even more chaotic turn when Stephens attempted to evade arrest and run away. He, however, tripped and fell on his face, leading to multiple injuries. Before being taken to jail, he reportedly had to be rushed to the hospital to receive medical assistance.

The couple was detained at the Volusia County Branch Jail. While Alyssia Langley faces only child neglect charges, her partner has additionally been charged with possession of alcohol on the beach and escape.

Shortly after the Saturday arrest, the couple began fighting between themselves. Alyssia's grandfather told cops that he would drive down to Florida to take custody of the kids. The couple posted bond on Sunday and were freed.