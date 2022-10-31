What did Amber Rose Barnes do? Montana hunter pleads not guilty to animal cruelty charges

On September 23, 2022, 36-year-old Montana woman Amber Rose Barnes allegedly killed a domesticated Siberian Husky during a hunting trip in the Flat Head National Forest, mistaking the animal for a wolf pup.

In the aftermath of the hunting trip, Barnes posted a picture of the dead Siberian Husky on her online profile, expressing pride in the fact that she had killed a 'wolf'.

Her post read:

"So this morning I set out for a solo predator hunt for a fall black bear however I got the opportunity to take another predator wolf pup 2022 was a great feeling to text my man and say I just smoked a wolf pup #firstworld #onelesspredatorMT."

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office told reporters that Barnes has been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty. On Friday, October 28, in her first court appearance, Barnes pleaded not guilty to the animal cruelty charge.

Internet users were outraged by Amber Rose Barnes

After Amber Rose Barnes posted the photo of herself posing with the skinned corpse of the Siberian Husky, internet users responded with outrage.

As the post garnered attention online, the Flathead County Sheriff's office stated that the Siberian Husky depicted in her photos was one of several pet dogs that had been abandoned in the National Forest where Barnes' hunting trip took place. The dog was reportedly 6 months old.

In response to the allegations, Barnes admitted in an online post that she had indeed killed the domesticated animal, but said that she had done so in self-defense after it displayed aggression towards her.

She said:

"This animal was growling howling and coming at me like it was going to eat me. Yes, I made a mistake because I did think it was a hybrid wolf pup but I was not aware of a [sic] 19 dogs being dropped 11 miles into the wilderness either way yes I would still have shot it because it was aggressive and coming directly for me!"

According to PETA, before the hunting trip, Amber Rose Barnes had posted online about a war on wolves in the state of Montana. She had claimed that approximately 273 Gray Wolves had been killed by hunters across the state.

While the case is being pursued by the Sheriff's Office, Dillon Tabish, a spokesperson for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said that Barnes would not be charged with a hunting violation, as Siberian Husky's do not come under the agency's jurisdiction.

Greg Lemon, with the Communication and Education Division of Montana's Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, said that the agency will, however, look into potential licensing violations on the part of Amber Rose Barnes.

He said:

“At that point, the primary investigation was handed over to the Flathead County Sheriff’s office, since it was not a wildlife issue. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is looking into any potential licensing violations, but that investigation is ongoing.”

Barnes is due in court on December 20 of this year.

