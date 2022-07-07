Who was Riaan Naude? Professional trophy hunter shot dead in South Africa 

As per recent reports, South African wildlife trophy hunter Riaan Naude was found dead by local police. The 55-year-old was killed in Limpopo, the northernmost province of South Africa. Naude was the head of Pro Hunt Africa and uploaded several pictures of himself with animals he hunted, including the likes of elephants and lions.

As per local reports, Riaan Naude had stopped his car as it had overheated. Another car reportedly stopped near his car, and two assailants shot him in cold blood and absconded with one of Naude's guns. The date of demise is not clearly known at the time. However, local publications reported his demise around early June.

Vice reported that the local police discovered Naude's body "lying with his face-up" along with "blood on his head and face." Additionally, local media house Maroela Media reported that Naude's car was found near the Kruger National Park, one of South Africa's largest game reserves. Local authorities also found two hunting rifles with ammunition, water, whiskey, and more in his car.

Trigger warning: This article features images of hunted animals.

What happened to Riaan Naude?

Supporting Wildlife @SWildlife11111 Notorious hunter Riaan Naude, who killed dozens of wild animals, has been shot and killed.



Riaan Naude, was found shot in the head in his vehicle on Tuesday in Limpopo province, South Africa. Notorious hunter Riaan Naude, who killed dozens of wild animals, has been shot and killed.Riaan Naude, was found shot in the head in his vehicle on Tuesday in Limpopo province, South Africa. https://t.co/GAymHpsB34

Heritage Protection Group, a non-profit that investigates similar crimes, reported:

"According to eyewitnesses, a white bakkie stopped next to the man and shot him in cold blood at a short distance, after which the two suspects got out and presumably just looted a pistol."

On Twitter, an account named XposeTrophyKilling also backed these local reports in a tweet. The account mentioned:

"His vehicle overheated & he was shot execution-style next to the vehicle in Limpopo."

XposeTrophyKilling @TrophyXpose

Sorry his family.

In Afrikaans 🏼only

maroelamedia.co.za/nuus/sa-nuus/m… Breaking news: Professional Hunter (PH) Riaan Naude, whose client’s have been the subject of many of our exposes, has been murdered. His vehicle overheated & he was shot execution style next to the vehicle in Limpopo.Sorry his family.In Afrikaans🏼only Breaking news: Professional Hunter (PH) Riaan Naude, whose client’s have been the subject of many of our exposes, has been murdered. His vehicle overheated & he was shot execution style next to the vehicle in Limpopo. Sorry his family.In Afrikaans👇🏼onlymaroelamedia.co.za/nuus/sa-nuus/m… https://t.co/wYFBekhJbY

As per local media, the police lieutenant colonel updated that the motive behind the murder of Riaan Naude is unknown at the moment. The gunshot that killed him was reportedly heard by a nearby cattle farmer who is expected to have called the authorities.

What is known about Riaan Naude?

Riaan Naude was the owner of the Pro Hunt Africa group that indulged in the organization of hunting trips paid for by their clients. The hunters in the group were all reportedly based out of South Africa.

The trophy hunter took to his Instagram with around 1,400 followers to post about his exploits as he posed with the carcasses of hunted animals. This sport of hunting is currently allowed in the Republic of South Africa, along with 12 other African nations.

Riaan Naude's group, Pro Hunt Africa, provided services to hunt animals like elephants, baboons, zebras, hippopotamus, crocodiles, cheetahs, jackals, and different types of local bucks. These hunting games would cost around $150 to over $2,500 per animal. The group also provided taxidermy services.

No further information about Naude is available at the moment, except for the fact that he was a South African native who was reportedly born on June 27, 1971.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far