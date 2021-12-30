What happened to Peter Spencer? Family claims Jamaican immigrant was lynched after he is shot dead on hunting trip

Peter Spencer, a 29-year-old Jamaican immigrant, was shot dead earlier this month after allegedly going on a hunting trip with five Caucasian individuals. His body was found by police on December 12, 2021, in a cabin near Carls Road.

The victim reportedly suffered nine gunshot wounds to his chest, head and the rest of the body. Authorities also discovered multiple firearms at the scene. A 25-year-old man was taken into custody in relation to the incident but no charges have been filed so far. The following report was made by WTAE-TV Pittsburgh.

Other men who accompanied Peter on the trip reported that they acted in “self-defence.” Meanwhile, the victim’s family claimed that the incident was an example of “modern-day lynching.”

A look into the Peter Spencer shooting incident

Peter Spencer's GoFundMe page (Image via GoFundMe)

On December 11, 2021, Peter Spencer reportedly planned to go on a hunting trip with a Caucasian man whom he met at his previous workplace. The man contacted Peter through Snapchat and also invited other friends (four men and a woman) to join the trip.

Peter’s pregnant fiancee Carmela King dropped him in a cabin in Venango County, Pennsylvania, in the afternoon. Shortly after, she allegedly received a message from her boyfriend saying he would spend the night at the camp.

On December 12, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police received a dispatch call from the cabin around 2.30am in the morning. Authorities arrived at the venue and found Peter dead at the scene with nine gunshot wounds.

The shocking incident left Peter Spencer’s family completely devastated. On his GoFundMe page, his sister Tehilah Spencer deemed the ordeal as “hate crime” and claimed that her brother was lynched:

“He had 9 GUN SHOT WOUNDS!!!!! Some to his head, and the rest of his body. Here’s what I do know, this is a HATE CRIME! Peter was MURDERED in Rockland Township, Pennsylvania in a backwater rural town where he was completely vulnerable and cut off from everything and everyone. He was slaughtered and killed in what I consider an act of MODERN DAY LYNCHING!”

The Black Political Empowerment Project (BPEP) also demanded a better investigation into the tragic shooting. BPEP CEO Tim Stevens further elaborated on the incident while speaking to WTAE:

“I found this story beyond tragic… we decided that we needed to send a letter to some of the key members that be in Pennsylvania. We are talking six bullets into the chest, two into the buttocks, and one we have a different opinion – either through the mouth or from the neck out of the mouth.”

Although one man was taken into custody, no official charges have been filed against any suspect. Peter Spencer’s family members also claimed that no details about the incident or investigation have been provided to them by the Franklin State Troopers so far.

Netizens join hands to seek justice for Peter Spencer

Peter Spencer's family is seeking justice for his fatal shooting (Image via GoFundMe)

In the wake of Peter Spencer’s tragic demise, his family organized two GoFundMe campaigns to fund his funeral services and legal expenses. The fundraisers have already received over $12000 combined in donations.

In the fundraiser, Peter’s sister described him as a “friendly and outgoing person” and also claimed that her brother was “murdered in cold blood.” The situation caused significant outrage on social media and several people came together to seek justice for Peter’s fatal shooting:

KuRis @27KuRis97 A BLACK MAN HAS BEEN LYNCHED THIS YEAR ! SAY HIS NAME PETER SPENCER A BLACK MAN HAS BEEN LYNCHED THIS YEAR ! SAY HIS NAME PETER SPENCER

EVEN MORE PERFECT! @SwissMore Black men really gotta be careful out here bruh. They targeting us more than ever and you gotta be prepared. Rip to Peter Spencer. His pregnant fiancé gotta raise a child alone cause of this. We just can’t catch a break. Black men really gotta be careful out here bruh. They targeting us more than ever and you gotta be prepared. Rip to Peter Spencer. His pregnant fiancé gotta raise a child alone cause of this. We just can’t catch a break. https://t.co/sax2HytsFe

D. @perksofbeingdee Say his name. Read the story that makes no sense at all. #PeterSpencer Say his name. Read the story that makes no sense at all. #PeterSpencer https://t.co/MLGwwgqNGl

𝕵𝖚𝖏𝖚 ⁷ @JETAIMEHOSEOK tw// lynching



Why did i just read a whole thread about a black man being lynched in the year of 2021? are you serious? a group of white men shot PETER SPENCER a total of 9 times in “self defense” when the autopsy revealed he was running away while he was being shot at? tw// lynchingWhy did i just read a whole thread about a black man being lynched in the year of 2021? are you serious? a group of white men shot PETER SPENCER a total of 9 times in “self defense” when the autopsy revealed he was running away while he was being shot at?

holly @s0aptongue #blm peter spencer, a black man, was lynched 2 weeks ago and there’s essentially 0 coverage on his case. there’s no defending the blatant racism, hatred, neglect that has occured prior and throughout the investigation. via @breatheofficialpage on Instagram #peterspencer peter spencer, a black man, was lynched 2 weeks ago and there’s essentially 0 coverage on his case. there’s no defending the blatant racism, hatred, neglect that has occured prior and throughout the investigation. via @breatheofficialpage on Instagram #peterspencer #blm https://t.co/pY3qqwWsmK

Ashhh💜✈️ @Chill_Ashhh Peter Spencer was executed and everyone involved needs arrested IMMEDIATELY Peter Spencer was executed and everyone involved needs arrested IMMEDIATELY

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police mentioned that they are awaiting autopsy results, toxicology reports, ballistic reports and lab results for further investigation.

Authorities also confirmed that they are actively investigating the incident and providing updates to the district attorney's office. Police are also working with the department's Heritage Affairs team, which partly deals with hate or bias-related crimes.

Also Read Article Continues below

Officials also asked the public to remain patient and assured that the case will be properly reviewed after the completion of the investigation.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul