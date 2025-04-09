What is Angelica Huston's net worth? Addams Family star's wealth and career explored as she opens up about her cancer journey

Angelica Huston, the Academy Award-winning actress known for her roles in The Addams Family and Prizzi's Honor, has a net worth of approximately $60 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Huston, 73, recently revealed in an exclusive People interview, published on April 9, that she quietly battled cancer following the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019. Now four years cancer-free, she shared her experience publicly for the first time.

During a phone interview from her ranch near the Sierra Nevada mountains, Huston reflected on the moment she learned of her diagnosis.

"That was a very serious moment for me," she said. "I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself," she added.

While Huston has chosen to keep the type of cancer private, she described the experience as a life-altering shock that changed her outlook. Angelica Huston said the experience made her more aware of what to avoid in life, including taking things too seriously. She said the diagnosis forced her to slow down and find peace in small joys.

"So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things," she said.

After keeping her battle private for six years, she said she felt ready to talk about it. Huston expressed that openly discussing her cancer journey and celebrating her recovery was important to her. She reflected on how life is fragile yet beautiful and said the experience gave her a sense that the world is vast, but she could still find her place in it.

Angelica Huston takes on a new role in Towards Zero as her career spans decades

Angelica Huston won an Oscar for Prizzi's Honor in 1985, directed by her father, John Huston. Her resume includes over 90 acting credits, including The Witches (1990), Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989), and The Crossing Guard (1995), as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Angelica Huston also portrayed Morticia Addams in The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993), roles that remain iconic. Angelica Huston has collaborated multiple times with director Wes Anderson in films like The Royal Tenenbaums and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

Beyond acting, she has directed films such as Agnes Browne and Riding the Bus with My Sister, and has produced documentaries including Burma: A Human Tragedy. Huston has also written two memoirs: A Story Lately Told and Watch Me.

Now, Angelica Huston is set to star in BritBox's upcoming limited series Agatha Christie's Towards Zero, which premieres on April 16. She plays Lady Tressilian, a role she enjoyed filming, especially since most scenes were done in bed.

"I loved playing from bed," she said. "It was very relaxing and wonderfully undemanding," she stated.

While filming in the English countryside near Bath, she was reminded of her childhood in Ireland. "The landscape around Bath is very much what I grew up with," Huston said in the People's Interview. She added that the experience brought back memories of noblewomen and horse riders from her youth. When asked about the possibility of retirement, Huston gave a firm response:

"I can't imagine such a thing. I think it would be too much, even for me."

Now four years cancer-free, Angelica Huston continues to undergo regular health scans and says she is ready for whatever happens next.

"I just walked in my garden and smelled the roses and thought how clever I was," Huston said about the moment she learned she was cancer-free.

In addition to Towards Zero, Angelica Huston will reprise her role as The Director in John Wick Presents: Ballerina, set for release on June 6, 2025. She is also involved in The Christmas Witch Trial of La Befana, currently in production, according to Bloody-Disgusting on September 6, 2024.

