What did Anjungi Lam do? Racist man garners backlash for harassing woman on subway

A video of a racist man named Anjungi Lam racially harassing and assaulting two women on a train went viral on Twitter. The video was originally uploaded on TikTok by @diiamondheartt, stating that the incident took place on Sunday, June 18 around 6:09 pm.

The creator asked TikTok users to do their thing, implying that she wanted them to find the guy. @LuckyovLegends reposted the video on Twitter on June 23.

Popular video creator @TizzyEnt who shares content on current affairs to make people aware of them saw the viral video and conducted his own research to identify the guy who harassed the two women. Tizzy, whose real name is R. Michael McWhorter, shared some information about the racist man in a video uploaded on Twitter on June 24.

The harasser was then identified as Anjungi Lam, a resident of Croydon, South London. He happened to have a past record of committing another hate crime against a gay couple back in 2017, for which he was jailed for two years. The racist man was slammed by netizens under @TizzyEnt's tweet for being offensive toward the two women and also for physically assaulting one of them.

Racist man calls Black women "ugly" and hits one of them

From what transpired in the video, it was evident that Anjungi Lam engaged in a verbal brawl with two women who were Black and were seated across from him on the train. Despite appearing to be a person of color himself, the man called the two women "ugly" and threw some other racially charged insults at them.

At the beginning of the video, one of the women was heard telling Anjungi that her boyfriend is white, to which, the man responded by saying that her boyfriend was not white. He added that no white man would go out with her and that she was "too ugly". Anjungi also addressed her friend and said that she was too ugly as well.

The man continued with his offensive remarks and said that he would not go near them and told the first woman that she had no hair on her head. He then got up from his seat, appearing to approach the women, so one of them held her umbrella at him and told Anjungi that she would smack him with it.

In between the heated conversation, he sat on the side of the two women, and the two parties kept up with the fracas. After a few minutes, Anjungi got up and suddenly hit one of them before quickly attempting to run away. However, some other Black men in the vehicle caught up to him and kicked him a few times before kicking him out of the train.

Internet condemns racist man for harassing women on a train in London

While everyone was disgusted at the man who harassed the two women and hit them, some pointed out that racial harassment was pretty common in London. A few others asked what gave the man, who is a person of color himself, the audacity to be racist toward the Black women.

Some added that Anjungi Lam needs to go to jail again since he did not learn anything from his previous hate crime. A lot of people applauded the men who stood up for the two women and kicked the racist man out of the train.

Previous hate crime committed by racist man on London train

In November 2017, 35-year-old Anjungi Lam was caught on surveillance footage, chasing another man and smashing a pint glass on his face before evading the scene. The victim, who was 23 years old, suffered cuts to his lip, nose, and neck, as well a chipped tooth. The attack also caused some damage to his cornea.

The flying shards of glass also went inside the victim’s boyfriend’s eye, who was 20 years old. According to reports, the incident took place in March 2017, and the couple did not know Anjungi before the attack. The two were at the Kentish Drovers pub in South London’s Peckham High Street, deciding what drinks to order.

Metropolitan Police investigated the case and called it an unprovoked incident. The victims told police that Anjungi might have been incited by homophobia when he saw them entering the pub holding hands.

Anjungi Lam was easily identified as he had previously worked at the pub for three months but got sacked for his lateness. After he was arrested for his attack on the gay couple, he admitted to causing grievous bodily injuries with intent and was sent to prison for two years.

