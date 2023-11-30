What did Anthony Bourdain say about Henry Kissinger? Late celebrity chef's fiery quote about latter's war crimes surfaces online 

Former secretary of state and national security adviser Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday, November 29, at the age of 100. In light of his passing, the late Anthony Bourdain’s opinions on the former have resurfaced online. Quite visibly, the celebrity chef was not in support of the diplomat.

Henry Kissinger served under Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford’s presidency. During his tenure, he was accused of alleged war crimes that included the secret bombing of Cambodia during the Vietnam War, the controversial role he played apropos of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, and also encouraging Argentina’s 1976–83 military dictatorship.

Expand Tweet

The Harvard graduate reportedly played a significant role in the US bombing of Cambodia during the Vietnam War. His alleged actions left thousands of civilians dead. He also allegedly assisted Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge in instigating a genocide in the country. Following the same, he was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 for his involvement in the talks that ended the Vietnam War.

Henry Kissinger’s alleged role in the Cambodian bombings and genocide has been criticized by many to date. Among his many critics was Anthony Bourdain.

“You’ll never stop wanting to beat Henry Kissinger to death”: Anthony Bourdain’s comments on the statesman resurfaces online in wake of his death

The late chef and television host traveled to Southeast Asia numerous times, including countries like Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. While discussing Henry Kissinger in his 2001 book A Cook’s Tour, Bourdain said:

“Once you’ve been to Cambodia, you’ll never stop wanting to beat Henry Kissinger to death with your bare hands. You will never again be able to open a newspaper and read about that treacherous, prevaricating, murderous scumbag sitting down for a nice chat with Charlie Rose or attending some black-tie affair for a new glossy magazine without choking.”

Bourdain also added,

“Witness what Henry did in Cambodia- the fruits of his genius for statesmanship- and you will never understand why he’s not sitting in the dock at The Hague next to Milošević. While Henry continues to nibble nori rolls and remake at A-list parties, Cambodia, the neutral nation he secretly and illegally bombed, invaded, under-mined, and then threw to the dogs, is still trying to raise itself up on its one remaining leg.”

Expand Tweet

A year before his passing, Bourdain sat down for an interview with the New Yorker, where he spoke about Kissinger yet again. He noted that journalists who were polite to the politician must be reprimanded for the same. Bourdain went on to opine that he was a believer in "moral gray areas." However, the politician must never be allowed to eat in any New York establishment.

“Rest in piss kissinger”: Netizens reminisce Anthony Bourdain’s comments on the politician in wake of the diplomat’s death

Netizens seemingly showed no remorse following Kissinger’s passing. Many brought up Bourdain’s comments about the late statesman on X (formerly known as Twitter) and went on to slam the latter. A few comments online read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The politician’s cause of death was not announced to the public at the time of writing this article.