What did Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem do? South Carolina duo arrested after trafficking drugs in fake pregnancy belly

Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem of South Carolina were arrested and are facing drug-trafficking charges by Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest happened when authorities uncovered that cocaine was being moved by the two, concealed inside a fake pregnancy belly reportedly worn by Cemeka.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office reported that the duo was pulled over on Interstate 85 while the Special Investigation Division and Directed Patrol Unit were conducting proactive patrol.

Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem remain in custody in the Anderson County Jail with no bond.

Anthony Miller and his partner were moving over 1,500 grams of cocaine

While deputies were conducting proactive patrol along Interstate 85, although Cemeka appeared pregnant, they detected something was off when the duo provided inconsistent information about her due date.

ABC News reported that Public Information Officer Shale Remien said:

"The first red flag began when the two gave conflicting information about her 'due date.'"

According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Cemeka realized that deputies were getting more suspicious of her conflicting story and tried to flee from the scene. While she ran to escape, the drugs fell out of her fake rubber stomach.

As per the report by ABC News, Public Information Officer Shale Remien mentioned that Anthony Miller's rash driving, in which he reportedly dodged through several lanes and nearly collided with a semi-trailer truck, led the deputies to call the stop.

Officer Remien also told ABC News that during the stop, the duo behaved apprehensively and gave different answers about their destination.

Anderson County Sheriff's Office reported that during the traffic stop, deputies recovered over 1,500 grams of cocaine from the duo. As per ABC News, Officer Remien informed that deputies also discovered marijuana in their vehicle.

The duo is charged with trafficking over 1500 grams of cocaine.

Interstate 85 has been a prevailing route for drug traffickers

New York Post reported that multiple busts were recorded this year on Interstate 85, which has been a favored route for drug traffickers through Anderson County.

WYFF4 reported that in February, police apprehended a man who reportedly trafficked over 400 grams of cocaine, followed by another bust in March, seizing a record 108 pounds of cocaine.

Sauce Carolina 🌙🌴 @SauceCarolina Two charged with drug trafficking in South Carolina after over 1,500 grams of cocaine falls out of fake pregnant belly during traffic stop Two charged with drug trafficking in South Carolina after over 1,500 grams of cocaine falls out of fake pregnant belly during traffic stop https://t.co/Cmv3PUTs6c

As per the report by New York Post, last month, Anderson County deputies also captured more than 48 pounds of drugs from another duo during a traffic stop on Interstate 85.

New York Daily News reported that in March, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime stated the production and smuggling of cocaine was increasing all around the world after being cut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per South Carolina law, if convicted, Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem can be imprisoned for up to 30 years and face a $200,000 penalty.

Poll : 0 votes