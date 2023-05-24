What did Anthony Zaremski do? Suspect killed as two officers injured in Clifton Park shooting

23-year-old suspected drug dealer Anthony Zaremski was fatally gunned down on Tuesday, May 23, after he allegedly shot two police officers. The incident occured at 5:30 am in the morning, when authorities in Saratoga County executed a search warrant on the FoxRun Apartment. Zaremski and another person were inside a flat at the location.

Officials noted that Zaremski fired shots at the police officers, injuring two of them, before he was shot. All three of the injured people were transported to a local hospital, where Zaremski was pronounced dead.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence, reader discretion is advised.

Thomas Dimopoulos @thomdimopoulos Suspect killed is 23-y/o Anthony Zaremski. Police say he had “lengthy criminal history,” and thus far seized in three warrants related to investigation: 100s of 1000s #Fentanyl & ecstasy pills, multi-kg’s cocaine, 50 rifles/handguns. Suspect killed is 23-y/o Anthony Zaremski. Police say he had “lengthy criminal history,” and thus far seized in three warrants related to investigation: 100s of 1000s #Fentanyl & ecstasy pills, multi-kg’s cocaine, 50 rifles/handguns.

Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has not yet disclosed the names of the two officers injured in the incident. Sheriff Zurlo said that officials were searching the FoxRun apartments on allegations of narcotics and arms trafficking, adding that Anthony Zaremski had a criminal history that includes charges of attempted murder, criminal possession of a narcotic drug, and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

The implications of Anthony Zaremski's activities on the American drug trade

As reported by News 10, the DEA and Narcotics Unit were also involved in the raids that led to Anthony Zaremski's death. Officials said that the operation was aimed at curbing the large market for drugs and weapons in the area.

Sheree Stewart, a resident of Clifton Park, said that despite the area's reputation as a safe neighborhood, criminal activities and violence are not unheard of:

“Clifton Park is a safe place to live, you think… But with all of the incidents that happened here lately, I’m really not surprised."

Anya Tucker @Anyaon10 This is FB photo of Amber Gaccione and her son Anthony Zaremski days before alleged beating of man w a baseball bat This is FB photo of Amber Gaccione and her son Anthony Zaremski days before alleged beating of man w a baseball bat https://t.co/qKczFcBFFW

Authorities noted that oppurtunistic criminal networks don't only operate in lower income areas, but also neighborhoods that are not typically associated with drugs and crime.

Jose Zermeno, Deputy Director at Clifton Park Halfmoon EMS, repeated this sentiment:

“Unfortunately, today is a reminder that things like this can happen in this area. And we have to be aware that things like this can happen in any neighborhood and on any street."

Heather Kovar @HeatherKNews Sheriff Zurlo: Largest seizure of illegal narcotics I’ve ever seen in Saratoga County Sheriff Zurlo: Largest seizure of illegal narcotics I’ve ever seen in Saratoga County https://t.co/qcLcTqDcj6

The FoxRun Apartment complex committee also commented on the presence of criminal networks in the area. A spokesperson for the complex said:

"Fox Run remains committed to resident and employee safety as its top priority, with today’s incident a regrettable reminder of the growing frequency of criminal activity confronting communities across the country."

While officials said that they have not yet been able to search the Fox Run residence where the fatal shooting of Anthony Zaremski took place, the execution of warrants has still been successful.

DEA Special Agent in Charge, Frank Tarentino III, told the Daily Gazzette that officials seized thousands of fentanyl and ecstacy pills, as well as a substantial amount of cocaine. The various suspected drug dealing gangs were also found to be in possession of over 50 rifles and handguns.

