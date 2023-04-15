"Rl dumb for that": Identity of Money Marr revealed as arrest leaves netizens stunned

Money Marr, a 20-year-old American trap rap artist, was recently arrested for trying to mail 5,000 fentanyl pills to Maryland from California. Authorities said that two suspects are now facing charges in connection with the shipment of those pills. The investigation started in November 2022 after detectives intercepted a parcel containing the pills at a private shipping company.

The parcel was set to be delivered to Waldorf. The pills inside were stamped to resemble OxyContin pills. As per investigators, they were going to be sold and distributed illegally.

The two suspects, who were involved in coordinating the shipping and receiving of the parcel, were identified by detectives as Marvin Anthony Bussie of Oxon Hill and Quecealla Turner of Waldorf. A Charles County Grand Jury has indicted both suspects.

Marvin was identified as MoneyMarr, the trapper based in Washington, DC.

After his identity was revealed, Twitter user @1jaeealiass called Money Marr "dumb" for his actions:

Na$ty😉 @1jaeealiass money marr rl dumb for that money marr rl dumb for that

Netizens react to 20-year-old Money Marr's arrest

Most people on the internet had an amused reaction to the news of Money Marr being arrested for his involvement in drug shipments and distribution. They were even more shocked as the young trap artist is only 20.

Several people speculated that his career would probably be over because of this.

GayPictureOfGangstaBirdman @_Peezeeb Money Marr news got me like Money Marr news got me like 😭 https://t.co/ItOGrCfsI7

Sam @Ch0ngee FEDS GOT MONEYMARR??? FEDS GOT MONEYMARR???

Stalli_Stone @Babystallixo Moneymarr last name being bussie has me crying laughing Moneymarr last name being bussie has me crying laughing

Van 🐍🃏 @itsvanvan_ Damn they really captured moneymarr i still can’t get over that Damn they really captured moneymarr i still can’t get over that

MICKEY MUNDAY 🤝 @REDent24 Money marr I’m disappointed slim Money marr I’m disappointed slim

bianca❣️. @x_biancaaaaa when tf did money marr get locked up wtf when tf did money marr get locked up wtf😂😂

Charges faced by Money Marr and his accomplice

The two suspects, Quecealla and Money Marr, are currently facing multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, conspiracy to import a controlled dangerous substance, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.

Police said that Quecealla was serving her indictment, while Marvin was located on April 4 in Largo and was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He also received an open warrant through the Drug Enforcement Administration last year for attempting to transport 12,000 fentanyl pills out of a Los Angeles airport. Marvin Anthony Bussie is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond as per the judge's order.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced that the county sheriff’s detectives were assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section under the United States Postal Inspection Task Force. Members of the USPIS, the United States Marshals Office (USMS), and the Drug Enforcement Administration have helped with finding the suspects.

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry said:

“Fentanyl is extremely dangerous in the hands of dealers who often disguise what it is. We are committed to dismantling the networks that traffic dangerous narcotics.”

He continued that the police specifically want to acknowledge the cooperation from the assisting law enforcement agencies who helped in the mission of recovering these dangerous pills. Berry said that the two arrests reflected successful teamwork among state, federal, and local agencies.

reuben . @luluinlondonn they den got moneymarr too ?!?! lorddd i’m finna get in the stu for yall, hol up. they den got moneymarr too ?!?! lorddd i’m finna get in the stu for yall, hol up.

The United States Marshal for the Maryland District, Johnny L. Hughes, stated:

“Fentanyl is killing many of our young people. Unfortunately, those taking these pills do not realize the consequences. This case demonstrates the commitment and strength of multiple law enforcement agencies working together to arrest those responsible for these crimes.”

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office expressed its commitment to identifying and charging individuals involved in the unlawful distribution of narcotics. Sheriff Berry said that they must remain vigilant to protect their children and family from such dangerous substances.

Poll : 0 votes