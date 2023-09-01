What did Ashleigh Watts do? Virginia mother accused of abusing twin teenage brothers from the neighborhood

A Virginia mother, Ashleigh Watts, is accused of s*xually abusing twin teenage brothers who lived across the street from her home for over a year. The 37-year-old was charged with three counts of indecency with a minor after police caught her with one of the boys, who was hiding almost naked underneath her bed after he had run away from his home.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault. Reader discretion is advised

Per multiple reports, authorities were involved in the case after they received concerning reports from a neighbor who claimed that Watts had s*xual relations with the twin brothers, who lived across the street from her. The brothers were reportedly friends with Watts' son.

The twin brothers reportedly spent copious amounts of time at Watts' residence as the two families, who were quite close, practised an open-door policy due to their sons' close friendship. According to court documents, Watts was busted after one of the twin brothers reportedly confided in a neighbor that he had been in a s*xual relationship with Watts since June 2022. He also revealed that Watts, who claimed to be in love with him, had promised that she would divorce her husband and marry him after he turned 17.

According to police, one of the teens reportedly ran away from home after the relationship was exposed and was found hiding in Watts’ residence on July 26, 2023.

Ashleigh Watts was caught by her husband in a compromising position with one of the boys in February

According to court documents, things began to unravel for Ashleigh Watts in February 2023 after her husband allegedly came home just before 2 a.m., to find his wife topless on the couch with one of the teens, who was “pretending to be asleep."

At the time, the teen, denying any s*xual activity, reportedly told his concerned parents that he went across the streets to Watt’s son’s home to smoke marijuana that allegedly put him to sleep.

Authorities said that shortly after, the teen told his father that he was embroiled in a s*xual relationship with Watts. The same month, one of the twins reportedly confided in a neighbor about the abuse. The neighbor then contacted law enforcement, who began investigating Watts.

“[The neighbor] told him that [redacted] confided in her that he has been having s*x with Ms Watts since June 2022,” police wrote in a probable cause affidavit. They added, “[Redacted] told her that he and Ms. Watts were in love and when he turned seventeen (17) years old, she was going to divorce her husband and they were going to get married.”

Authorities wrote that Watts was busted after the teen ran away from his home in July and was caught hiding naked in her residence three weeks later on July 26.

Shortly after, the teen's twin brother told police Ashleigh Watts would invite him over to smoke marijuana and would touch him inappropriately, despite his pleas to stop.

New York Post reported that following Ashleigh Watts' arrest, the teenager’s parents and her husband filed restraining orders against her.