What did Asia Lewis do? Sandy Springs mom charged in death of 1-year-old daughter

24-year-old Asia Lewis was recently apprehended for allegedly drowning her 1-year-old daughter, Nirvana Oliver, in a retention pond in a Sandy Springs executive park across the street from their residence.

Sandy Springs Police Department reported that Asia is charged with cruelty to children, and first-degree and felony murder in connection with her daughter's death.

According to the press release by Sandy Springs Police Department, Asia was taken into custody in Fulton County Jail, where she is currently held without bond.

During the incident, Asia Lewis had "some type of episode"

According to a press release by Sandy Springs Police Department, on May 11, 2023, at about 6:39 pm, officers responded to a disturbance call at 2 Concourse Parkway.

First responders found Asia Lewis in the parking deck of 2 Concourse Parkway while going through some kind of episode.

The press release by Sandy Springs Police Department stated:

"When we arrived, we located CALABRESE-LEWIS, ASIA, in the parking deck of 2 Concourse Pkwy. She was having some type of episode."

When the child's father arrived at the site and enquired about his daughter, Asia responded that she was dead in a pool.

Following Asia's response, officials from the Sandy Springs Fire and Police Departments instantly started searching all the pools and other water bodies in the area.

Law & Crime reported that authorities located Nirvana Oliver in the retention pond of a nearby office park between Concourse Parkway and Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

According to the press release by Sandy Springs Police Department, after recovering the child, authorities administered life-saving measures, before transporting her to Children’s Hospital of Atlanta, where she was declared dead.

Atlanta News First reported that according to the arrest warrant obtained from Sandy Springs Police Department, a surveillance video around 6:12 pm shows Asia walking with Nirvana at 2 Concourse Parkway down an embankment and through some bushes toward a retention pond.

The footage also reveals Asia stepping into the water and sitting there for around six minutes before heading back up towards Peachtree Dunwoody Road by herself towards the parking decks at about 6:18 pm.

According to the report by Atlanta News First, first responders found Asia Lewis n*ked and rubbing up against cars in the parking deck while having some sort of episode.

Asia Lewis waived her first court appearance

Law & Crime reported that on May 15, 2023, Asia Lewis waived her first court appearance and has not yet entered a plea.

Atlanta News First reported that Nirvana Oliver’s grandfather, Kenneth Oliver, released a statement that read:

“She was a light to the world. Even though she only lived 23 months. She loved her Crocs especially in ‘Sport’ mode. She was our light and we will continue to celebrate her for the foreseeable future.”

Kenneth told 11Alive that his son and Asia Lewis resided together roughly 100 yards away from the retention pond where the child's body was recovered.

The family set up a GoFundMe fundraiser campaign with a goal of $10,000 to cover the cost of Nirvana's memorial and also assist her father with funds to let him take some time off of work to mourn the loss.

Sandy Springs Police Department mentioned that the investigation into Nirvana Oliver’s death remains ongoing and requested the public to report any relevant information.

