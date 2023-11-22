What did Benjamin Charles Jones do? Police identify slain Ohio Walmart shooter who allegedly injured 4 individuals

20-year-old Benjamin Charles Jones reportedly opened fire in an Ohio Walmart on Monday, November 20, 2023, at about 8:30 pm local time. Law enforcement officials stated that at least four people sustained injuries in the shooting. A witness claimed that the suspected gunman allegedly opened fire and fired shots 10 times in the store that day.

Beavercreek Police Department later confirmed that Jones was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities discovered him lying unresponsive at the Walmart's visitors center. Bodycam footage captured authorities responding to the situation.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

Benjamin Charles Jones allegedly opened fire in a Walmart in Ohio with a Hi-Point .45-caliber carbine long gun

Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting scene on Monday, at about 8:30 pm local time at a Walmart outlet in Ohio. Authorities stated that they found injured individuals in the story, and then found the gunman who had possibly shot himself to death. While three of the injured people are in critical condition, one of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as per CBS News.

According to authorities, Benjamin Charles Jones entered the store with a Hi-Point .45-caliber carbine long gun on him. Police later towed his vehicle from the area, and confirmed that he had only one weapon with him during the alleged shooting. As per CBS News, cops received the first 911 call about an armed individual in the store at 8:36 pm local time.

Bodycam footage capturing their arrival at the store was later released online. In the clip, officers were heard yelling at the other employees, saying:

"Where’s he at? What’s he look like?"

Zrinka Dilber, assistant special agent in charge of the Cincinnati FBI Field Office, confirmed that along with Beavercreek police, Cincinnati FBI Field Office is also offering assistance in the case.

Benjamin Charles Jones had allegedly been convicted of a DUI a few months ago

Dayton Daily News reported that the suspected shooter was from Dayton, and had recently moved back there from Las Vegas. The news outlet also confirmed that he resided on Buell Lane in Dayton near the Huber Heights border. According to the publication, Jones was convicted of a DUI, a few months ago in August 2023.

Dayton Police Department issued a statement addressing the incident and said:

"At this juncture, it does not appear that the Dayton Police Department has had much interaction with this individual. Nevertheless, we are committed to aiding our law enforcement partners in any way possible to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the events leading up to this tragic incident."

The New York Post reported that Walmart confirmed that the case is an ongoing investigation. They stated that the company is cooperating with law enforcement agencies as they dig deeper into the case. Authorities urged the public to contact them if they have any information about the suspected gunman, Benjamin Charles Jones, or about the shooting.