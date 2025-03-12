What did Bill Burr say about Elon Musk? Comedian rips into Tesla CEO during latest interview

Stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and podcaster Bill Burr appeared on the March 10, 2025 episode of NPR program, Fresh Air and called Elon Musk an “idiot” and for “evidently” being a N*zi. Burr also criticized liberals for their reactions against the Tesla CEO.

He mentioned that his latest stand-up acts are dedicated to raising awareness among his audience.

“I’m trying to get regular people to stop yelling at each other and realize that it’s a select few groups of nerds eating raw almonds and doing their stupid workouts and competing with each other to have the biggest infinity pool and the rest of us are getting pushed down,” Burr stated.

The 56-year-old added, “They’ve politicized the whole stupid thing and we’re falling for it.” When asked who he was referencing, Bill Burr went ahead and named Elon Musk and condemned the latter’s hand gestures from Donald Trump’s January 20 inauguration which was deemed controversial by many.

“I just refuse to believe it was an accidental two-time Sieg Heil. And he does it at a presidential inauguration!” Burr stated.

Last month, he appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast and claimed his salute wasn’t a N*zi gesture, adding, “Just to be clear, I’m not a N*zi.”

More on Bill Burr’s remarks against Elon Musk

During his latest appearance on NPR’s Fresh Air, Bill Burr talked about Elon Musk, while also taking a dig at Democrats for their seemingly irrelevant reactions to the X CEO.

“This is why I hate liberals. Liberals have no teeth whatsoever. They just go, ‘Oh my God, can you believe this? I’m getting out of the country!’ I’m just like, you’re gonna leave the country because of one guy with dyed hair plugs and a laminated face?” Bill Burr asked.

He further went on to call Elon a “bad car” manufacturer alluding to his electric vehicle company Tesla and called Musk’s social networking site X “obsolete.”

“Why doesn’t he leave? Why are we so afraid of this guy who can’t fight his way out of a wet paper bag?” Bill Burr asked.

Bill Burr, who was promoting his new Hulu comedy special, Drop Dead Years on the NPR show also responded to the host Terry Gross’ pushback by saying:

“First of all, I’m a stand-up comedian. It’s not my friggin’ job. I’m talking about Democratic politicians. Where is their pushback?... You can get canceled as a comedian for doing a frigging Caitlyn Jenner joke. But this a**hole can Sieg heil and nothing.”

This is not the first time Bill Burr has called out conservatives. Earlier this month, he condemned far-right influencer Ben Shapiro calling him a “jerk-off” in response to the latter tagging him as “woke.”

Elon Musk is now leading the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which has been tasked by the Trump administration to “dismantle” bureaucracy in the USA. Since his appointment in the new role, Musk has faced criticism and ridicule from the opposition as well as Hollywood celebrities.

For instance, comedian, actress, TV host, and producer Chelsea Handler asked during an interview at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this week whether anyone voted for Elon Musk “to be the president?"

“I mean, can’t we come together — Republicans and Democrats — and say we don’t want that? Can’t we agree on that at least?” Handler asked.

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in February 2024 and joked that it was “good to be back in the United States of X.”

Elon Musk hasn’t responded to the matter, yet.

