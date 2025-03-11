Hacking group Dark Storm reportedly deny Elon Musk's claim that IPs for the cyberattack originated from Ukraine, say they can attack Tesla

The pro-Palestinian hacking group Dark Storm, which took credit for the multiple outages that social media platform X suffered on March 10, 2025, allegedly denied Elon Musk's claims that the cyberattack originated from Ukraine.

On March 10, journalist and social media reporter Ed Krassenstein claimed that he contacted the hacking group regarding the issue, posting several screenshots of the messages they shared.

This came after Musk claimed that the cyberattacks originated from Ukraine during a Fox Business Network interview after the outages, saying,

"There was a massive cyber-attack to try and bring down the X system with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area."

However, Dark Storm, which claimed via a Telegram message that it was behind the cyberattack, denied that Ukraine was involved in the outage, as reported by Krassenstein on X. In one X post, the journalist said that the hacking group claimed they could attack Tesla next, writing:

"UPDATE: I have had further communication with the Dark Storm hacking group after Elon Musk claimed the IPs for the attack originated from Ukraine. They tell me that the IPs did not originate from Ukraine, and that they "can attack again. A stronger attack this time."

He continued:

"They also said that they can attack Tesla as well, and that Elon Musk "must provide evidence for his claim," regarding Ukraine, as they adamantly deny this to be the case," Krassenstein wrote.

Dark Storm's alleged attack on X was "just a demonstration of our strength"

On March 10, 2025, several X users complained about the site being down, with their posts not loading. According to The Guardian, outage monitoring website Downdetector showed that X was experiencing multiple outages during the early hours of the day.

The outages reportedly died down before spiking again during the afternoon. Following this, Elon Musk took to the social media platform to update users about the outages, writing:

"There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …"

During this time, Dark Storm took to its telegram channel to claim credit for the cyberattack, writing:

“Twitter has been taken offline by Dark Storm Team.”

For the unversed, the pro-Palestine hacking group is mostly known for launching Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks on NATO countries, Israel and the U.S. During his recent posts an X, journalist Ed Krassenstein reported that the hacking group claimed its motive for targeting X was "just a demonstration of our strength."

"BREAKING: I've been in contact with the leader of the hacker Group "Dark Storm" who has taken credit for the DDOS attack on X today. He says that they have not decided yet how long the attack will persist. He also told me what their next target will be. The reason he gives me for the attack is "just a demonstration of our strength," with no political motives," the journalist wrote.

He added that the hacking group revealed its next targets, which allegedly included "the wallet application of private banks", "SEDAD Wallet" (BMI[dot]MR) and "GBM Banque" (gbm-banque[dot]com)." The group claimed that banks issued "a direct challenge to the hackers" as they always stated their services could not be stopped.

According to Forbes, it is unclear whether Dark Storm was behind the recent outages on X as there is no proof to back this claim other than the hacking group's Telegram post.

