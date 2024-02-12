What did Billy Jack Haynes do? Charges explored as former pro wrestler arrested after wife found dead in Portland home

Ex-WWF wrestler Billy Jack Haynes has been taken into custody after his 85-year-old wife was found dead at their house in Portland. The New York Post reported that cops arrested Hayens after an alleged standoff on Thursday, February 8, 2024. After the arrest, authorities took Haynes to a hospital to get medical treatment not related to the alleged homicide.

Police didn't reveal the suspect's identity until Saturday, February 10, 2024. Police also concealed the victim's identity until recently. Authorities are currently investigating the case to find out what transpired that possibly caused the reported killing of the elderly woman. Billy Jack Haynes, now 70, retired from wrestling in early 1996.

Billy Jack Haynes has been accused of being involved in the death of his wife, Janette Becraft

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, shortly before 10 am local time, officers responded to a house in Southeast Portland's Lents neighborhood about a woman who had allegedly gotten shot. Police arrived at the scene and found the suspect inside the house, declining to step out of the residence. After countless negotiations, police entered the house only to find the lifeless body of Haynes' wife, Janette Becraft.

Law enforcement officials soon took Billy Jack Haynes into custody in connection to the woman's death, who reportedly sustained a gunshot injury. Immediately after the arrest, he was taken for medical treatment for a condition which allegedly was "unrelated to the homicide or his contact with law enforcement." Authorities also confirmed that it could take a few days to get over with the treatment.

The New York Post reported that the standoff between police and Billy Jack Haynes reportedly went on for about two hours before he gave in. According to authorities, he is expected to be booked into a jail after he is discharged from the hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

The victim was reportedly suffering from dementia

A neighbor, identified as Brelynn Matthieu, spoke to FOX 12 Oregon about the tragic incident and said she knew the couple well. Matthieu said she was recently living with the victim, who had dementia, while the ex-wrestler was receiving treatment after sustaining rib injuries during a fall.

Haynes isn't a new name when it comes to lawsuits. In 2016, he was the plaintiff in a lawsuit against WWE. According to the lawsuit, the organization concealed medical research information about several brain injuries the wrestlers had sustained.

The suit further claimed that the organization didn't treat the wrestlers well. The former wrestler began his career at the age of 28, back in 1982. Law enforcement officials have revealed they will release the charges against Billy Jack Haynes once he is discharged from medical care.

The medical examiner has reportedly confirmed that the cause of death is a gunshot wound and that the death should be treated like a homicide.

