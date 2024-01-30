When was Cassidy Ritchie last seen? Homicide investigation underway as missing Oklahoma woman's body found in her car

39-year-old Cassidy Ritchie, who was last seen on January 20, was found dead in her abandoned car on January 28, 2024. Authorities obtained a search warrant for her car on Sunday and discovered her remains under clothes at the back of the vehicle. According to a press release issued by the Tulsa Police Department, Ritchie might have been a victim of foul play.

News On 6 reported a statement issued by Cassidy Ritchie's family, where they have expressed gratitude for everyone who assisted in looking for her. They have further requested privacy in this time of loss.

Police suspect Ritchie's husband, Chris Morland, to be involved in her disappearance and then death.

Cassidy Ritchie found dead 6 days after going missing

On January 20, Cassidy was last seen alive, as claimed by the family members. Cops have been trying to look for her since then, however, the search bore unfortunate results a few days after.

Police discovered her vehicle, a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica, along U.S. Highway 412, as reported by The Kansas City Star. Police found the body of the missing woman inside the abandoned vehicle.

According to Tulsa Police Department, Cassidy Ritchie has previously been a victim of domestic violence, and they feel foul play is involved in her disappearance and death. The vehicle reportedly had "extensive off-road debris on it." The hood and front bumper has also sustained some damages.

On January 26, cops found the car, and two days later they obtained a warrant to investigate the vehicle. That was when her body was discovered from the car's back.

KJRH reported that the victim recently got married to Chris Morland, on January 7, 2024. Police are further treating Morland as a person of interest, and also are expected to press murder charges against him.

Cops said that Cassidy's husband has previously been charged with domestic violence charges

The Kansas City Star shed light on the victim's recent marriage as described by Kyle Ritchie, Cassidy Ritchie's brother. According to Kyle:

"She was so happy on her wedding day. I don’t know if she was just too scared, too scared to say anything. (Her husband) just was a whole different person after the marriage."

Lt. Brandon Watkins told KOKI that he believes that Morland is involved in the case. He added:

"He’s obviously someone who could help us but so far we’re not getting the answers we need... There were a lot of red flags that started popping up almost immediately."

Watkins further spoke about the crime scene, where authorities found the missing Oklahoma woman. He said:

"There was quite a bit of grass and other damage, you know, dirt, that was caked up on there."

Watkins revealed that Morland has faced domestic violence charges before, hence, it makes sense to investigate him in the current case.

According to jail records, Cassidy Ritchie's husband is currently facing charges in Texas' Medina County. However, additional details regarding the charges are yet to be revealed.