Why was Saugus teacher arrested? Charges against Roxanne Plaskon explored

Saugus Middle School found itself in controversy after 52-year-old teacher Roxanne Plakson was arrested on Thursday, January 25, for allegedly bringing drugs onto school grounds.

The police swiftly responded to a 911 call at approximately 10.30 am, reporting a suspicious substance discovered in a faculty bathroom at Saugus Middle High School. The caller, presumably a staff member, raised concerns about the nature of the substance.

Upon arrival, officers from the Saugus Police Department secured the scene. This then led to the discovery that the substance in question was indeed an illegal drug. The precise nature and quantity of the substances have not been disclosed at this time, as reported by 7NEWS. Roxanne Plakson, a teacher at the Middle School, was subsequently arrested in connection with the illicit materials found on the premises.

Expand Tweet

Saugus middle school teacher arrested on Class A substance possession charge

An investigation unfolded as the police took 52-year-old Roxanne Plaskon into custody on a charge of possession of a Class A substance. The police have not yet identified the specific type of drug involved in this case.

According to Massachusetts law, Class A substances encompass a range of illicit drugs, including opiates such as heroin or fentanyl, as well as other substances like ecstasy, ketamine, or methamphetamine, as reported by NBC Boston.

As the investigation progresses, the police department will be providing further details. The authorities reassured that no other staff or students were in danger at the time of this incident.

Teacher's arrest shocks students and community

The arrest of the middle school teacher Roxanne Plaskon on charges of possession of a Class A substance has left the community in disbelief. She was a science teacher at the middle school, as reported by the Boston. One student told WCVB,

"She was nice, but she kind of seemed a little anxious. Some people were very shocked because they were in her class and they liked her."

Superintendent Michael Hashem addressed the incident in a letter to families:

“The school department has worked cooperatively with the Saugus Police Department and will continue to do so. Both the Saugus Administration and Saugus Police Department addressed the situation, following the appropriate procedures and laws, to make sure that at no time was the safety of students or staff in jeopardy.”

Parents of the students studying at the school could not believe that their children were being that by someone who was charged with the possession of drugs. Neighbors, too, find it hard to fathom that Plaskon would allegedly engage in drug-related activities with children nearby.

As Plaskon left the police station on Thursday night, she declined to speak to reporters who questioned her about the allegations. Firmly denying the charges, she said, “It’s not true… it’s not true,” as reported by Boston 25. Plaskon, released on bail, is expected to be arraigned on Friday, January 26, according to reports by 7NEWS.

In a similar incident to the recent Saugus case, a middle-school art teacher from Westfield, N.J., finds himself facing charges after allegedly overdosing on Fentanyl in front of his class last November.

According to a statement from the Westfield Police Department, 57-year-old teacher Frank Thompson is charged with multiple drug-related offenses stemming from the November 29 incident. During that alarming episode, students at Roosevelt Intermediate School reportedly discovered Thompson unconscious on his classroom floor around 9 am, prompting immediate action.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here