"In Jamaica, killing seemed normal" - Leon Edwards discusses his tough upbringing

Leon Edwards recently looked back on his struggles and formative years in Jamaica.

The reigning UFC welterweight champion hails from Kingston, Jamaica, where his early life was marked by adversity. Born without the knowledge of his brother, Fabian Edwards, until the age of six, Edwards grew up in a fatherless environment, as his father was entangled in gang and drug-related activities.

'Rocky's' family sought a fresh start in Birmingham, England, during his teenage years, hoping for a better life. However, they encountered further challenges involving gangs and drugs. Tragically, Edwards lost his father to gang violence during this period, forcing him to navigate his formative years under the guidance of his single mother.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, Edwards looked back on his life in Jamaica:

"I thought it was a normal childhood at the time, but, looking back, I know it’s not. My dad was a gang leader in my area and so I was one of the few kids who had a bicycle and a skateboard. If you consider the cards he was dealt, my dad did the best he could. I know he did wrong, getting involved in crime, and it led to his demise."

He added:

"But you got to remember that, in Jamaica, killing seemed normal. We were used to gunshots and death all around us. But at the time, my goal in life was to be like my dad – the biggest gangster. Now I look at my own son, who is 10, and I couldn’t imagine him living my life. Back then you grew up with dying and I can see now how the mental health of the community was damaged."

Leon Edwards alleges UFC favoritism towards Colby Covington

Leon Edwards is preparing to defend his welterweight championship against Colby Covington in the headline bout of UFC 296, the last pay-per-view event of 2023, scheduled for December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, Edwards appears to believe that the UFC has a significant bias in favor of 'Chaos'. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the reigning welterweight champion alleged that the MMA promotion is likely hoping to see Covington win the title match:

"Probably. I think [Donald] Trump wants him to win. I don’t know. None of it matters, right? I think my whole career’s been the underdog going against the favorite. I think this is no different. My mentality, my background; it's all just perfect to where my career is going. And I'll say all just works out perfect for me, so it is what it is."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below:

