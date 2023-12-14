What does BIPOC stand for? Cait Corrain dropped by publisher in wake of Goodreads drama as apology backfires 

Cait Corrain took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologize for her recent Goodreads review bombing scandal. Despite claiming that she was battling mental issues when she took part in said actions, her US and UK publishers, namely Del Rey and Daphne Press, have dropped the release of her book for next year.

Her agent, Rebecca Podos, also took to the internet to announce that she is not partnering with the author anymore. Meanwhile, netizens have taken to the internet to express outrage over Corrain’s apology.

For those unversed, Cait Corrain, best known for being the author of Crown of Starlight, found herself in a scandal after posting fake book reviews and giving ill ratings to her competitors' upcoming novels on Goodreads. It was revealed that Corrain took part in these actions to boost the popularity of the aforementioned book, which was to be released in the upcoming year.

In light of her being seemingly canceled on social media, she released a statement on December 12 to reveal that she was battling mental health issues at the time of the scandal. She said on X

“Since June 2022 I’ve been fighting a losing battle against depression, alcoholism and substance abuse… In late November, 2023, I started a new medication, and on December 2nd, 2023, I suffered a complete psychological breakdown… I boosted the rating of my book, bombed the ratings of several fellow debut authors, and left reviews that ranged from kind of mean to downright abusive.”

Corrain added,

“I accept responsibility for the pain and suffering I caused.”

She also revealed that she would be admitting herself to a rehabilitation facility to seek treatment for her mental health struggles.

As Corrain apologized for her actions, many were enraged over her only attacking BIPOC authors on Goodreads. For those unfamiliar with the term, the abbreviation stands for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.

“She bombed BIPOC authors’ books”: Netizens put Cait Corrain under fire after author seemingly review bombed only BIPOC rivals

Internet users were furious after they noted that Cait Corrain had mostly review-bombed only BIPOC authors on Goodreads. Some of these authors were Molly Chang, Kamilah Cole, K. M. Enright, and Bethany Baptiste, among others.

According to The BIPOC Project founder, the BIPOC term is used to “highlight the unique relationship to Whiteness that Indigenous and Black (African Americans) people have, which shapes the experiences of and relationships to white supremacy for all people of color within a U.S. context.”

In response to Corrain review bombing BIPOC authors, some of whom are mentioned above, X user @Holoderm said:

“what all these white women don’t understand is that Cait Corrain positioned herself as an ally, she knews that BIPOC writers do not have the protection/promo that white authors have, and that is EXACTLY why she bombed BIPOC authors’ books.”

X user @LouMorganWriter also took to the social networking site to call out Corrain.

A few other tweets where netizens called out Corrain for attacking only BIPOC authors read:

Publications Del Rey and Daphne Press announce separation from Cait Corrain

As Cait Corrain continues to receive the internet’s wrath, her US publisher, Del Rey, said in a statement on Monday, December 11, 2023, that Crown of Starlight was “no longer on our 2024 publishing schedule." Corrain’s UK publisher, Daphne Press, said later on that neither the aforementioned book nor her second book in her contract is going to be published by them in the future.

Corrain’s now-former agent, Rebecca Podos, also said that she and Corrain will “not be continuing our (their) partnership moving forward.”

Meanwhile, Goodreads also confirmed on X that Corrain’s fake reviews were taken down from the website.