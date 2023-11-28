 “The disrespect”: Bad Bunny sparks debate online after being named 'The King of Pop' on the latest Forbes cover

Bad Bunny, hailed as one of the largest pop stars in the Latin American world recently received high praise from Forbes magazine. In their latest special issue, "30 Under 30," released on November 28, 2023, Forbes dubbed the singer-songwriter with the title 'The King of Pop.'

The front page cover and the title enshrined on the rapper and singer-songwriter by the magazine have generated debate and criticism online, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Netizens were quick to react to Forbe's Bad Bunny cover on their special issue, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter. Most netizens contested the title being bestowed to the rapper, stating that there are far better candidates for such a title.

Michael Jackson fans pointed out that Jackson's career far outstrips Bunny's in terms of its impact on the world. Some have pointed out that Bad Bunny has been a hit mostly in the two Americas, while Shakira has also charted high on other continents. Others have also accused Forbes of whitewashing, pointing out the debt modern pop music owns to BIPOC artists such as The Weeknd.

The Forbes interview of Bad Bunny for the special issue highlighted the singer's strong connection to his Spanish roots, with the rapper stating:

"Spanish is part of me, it's part of my DNA. I like, wherever I go, to carry it and speak it. Not because I want to implant it, but because that's who I am."

More on Bad Bunny's career

Bad Bunny released his debut studio album, X 100pre, on December 24, 2018. The diamond-certified album peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 and Spanish album charts and remains his most successful album to date.

After his debut, the rapper collaborated with J Balvin to release the album, Oasis, on June 28, 2019. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer released his second studio album, YHLQMDLG, which was released on February 29, 2020. The multi-platinum certified album chart peaked at as a chart-topper on the Spanish album chart.

His second studio album was followed by a compilation album, Las que no iban a salir, which was released on May 10, 2020. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Spanish album chart.

The rapper released his third studio album, El Último Tour del Mundo, on November 27, 2020. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and Spanish album chart.

The rapper released his fourth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, on May 6, 2022. The multi-platinum album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and Spanish album chart.

The rapper's last studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, was released on October 13, 2023. The gold-certified album has so far peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, Spanish, and Swiss album charts.