"Michael Jackson could not sing" - Jeff Teague pisses off podcasters by declaring Drake to be better singer than King of Pop

Jeff Teague unleashed a scorching take on his podcast “Club 520”. This one had nothing to do with basketball. Teague had a hot take about the King of Pop. He threw some shade at the talents of the late Michael Jackson.

Teague wildly compared Michael Jackson to Drake. He degraded Jackson and did not stand down from his hot take or comparisons between the two music superstars.

“They damn near sing on the same level. Michael Jackson could not sing,” Teague said. “When he got past ABC, 123, he cannot sing bro.”

Teague’s co-hosts admonished Teague for his take. The former NBA guard did not change his stance. He also said he was not trying to go viral and really believed his blaspheming.

“I am not trying to click bait. I am being for real, bro. Y’all gonna sit here and try and tell me that s**t sounded good?” Teague said. “Whitney Houston can sing. Faith Evans can sing.”

Jackson, of course, endured plenty of criticism during his career and life. However, not many called out his vocal talents. Moreover, Drake has never been known as a crooner or vocal maestro.

Music taste is subjective. However, Teague seems to be on an island with this one.

Jeff Teague recalls pushing LeBron James

When he was on the Atlanta Hawks, Jeff Teague was part of the team that constantly went up against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two often battled in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

One time, the tensions rose to feisty heights. During the 2016 playoffs, James and the Cavs swept the Hawks out of the postseason. Teague got a shot in on James before being sent home though.

During Game 3, Teague shoved James into the stands. He recounted the story on his podcast and revealed his motivations for the push.

"We was losing, s**t I'm a sore loser. I ain't win a playoff game against that n****, ever. I was sick of this s***. Motherf*****'s fans in Atlanta will cheer for him, he running down the court. I say, 'You know what b****, I got something for you. Shoulder checked the s*** outta that n****, he went to the stands,:" Teague said.

Teague said he apologized after the push. James had the last laugh as he eliminated Teague’s team once again. You can check out the video below.

Jeff Teague eventually got his title. It came away from Atlanta and James. He won the NBA championship as a bench player with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.