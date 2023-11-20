“I was sick of this s**t” - Jeff Teague reveals rib-tickling reason behind LeBron James push from 2016 Playoffs

Jeff Teague is one of the players that LeBron James prevented from winning a ring during his time as the best player in the Eastern Conference. Teague was with the Atlanta Hawks, a team that constantly ran into the LeBron-led Cleveland Cavaliers, making their postseason runs a huge pain.

During the 2016 Playoffs, the Hawks matched up against the Cavs in a seven-game series. The series looked more like a one-sided match as Cleveland swept Atlanta, ending their playoff run. In the last moments of Game 3, Teague has had enough and decided to push James into the fans.

Now that he's doing tons of podcasting, the former Hawks point guard named the reason why he pushed James into the fans.

"My fault, GOAT. GOAT James," Teague said as he apologized to LeBron after pushing him.

"We was losing, s**t I'm a sore loser. I ain't win a playoff game against that n****, ever. I was sick of this s***. Motherf*****'s fans in Atlanta will cheer for him, he running down the court. I say, 'You know what b****, I got something for you. Shoulder checked the s*** outta that n****, he went to the stands."

"I got so much hate, 'If he would've been hurt, I would've killed you b****!' I'm like, 'Ayo, I gotta get off the internet.' That's when I first deleted Instagram. That was my first time deleting Instagram. I was like, I gotta get off this s***."

The Cavs prevented the Hawks from winning a title that season and ended their time as a great team in the East. Players from that team went their separate ways. Luckily for Teague, he was able to win a title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

Watch the video of Teague pushing James into the fans below.

Anthony Davis has high praise for LeBron James

The LA Lakers have started to pick up their stride this season, winning back-to-back games. By the looks of it, the Lakers have performed well thanks to LeBron James' excellent play so far this season. His teammate, Anthony Davis, has been in awe of what James has been able to do as of late.

"He’s playing phenomenal right now," Davis said. "His shot is falling, he’s attacking the paint, making the right reads, doing it on the defensive end. So he’s doing it all for us. It’s our job to try to complement him and give him some help with our shotmaking or playmaking. But it doesn’t feel like he’s 38. If we keep getting these performances from him, then we get our 3-ball falling again from the rest of the team, I think we’ll be fine."

LeBron is averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists in his 21st season.

