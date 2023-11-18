"Shooting like Steph and passing like Magic": LeBron James fans in awe of 4x MVP as he produces another efficient game

NBA fans are in awe of LeBron James after putting together another amazing performance in the LA Lakers' 107-95 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers visited Portland for their NBA In-Season Tournament game. They improved to 3-0 and are in the driver's seat to take the top spot in West Group A.

James finished the game with 35 points, five rebounds, nine assists and two steals. He was 13-for-22 from the field and made five 3-point shots. He was simply too good for the young Trail Blazers team missing players such as Anfernee Simons, Malcolm Brogdon and Scoot Henderson.

Anthony Davis added 16 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, three steals and five blocks. D'Angelo Russell had 14 points and six assists, while Christian Wood came off the bench to drop a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Fans on social media can't believe LeBron James' performance on Friday night. "The King" is in his 21st season in the NBA, but seems to have found a way to fight Father Time and keep him at bay until his kids are in the league.

One LA Lakers fan compared his performance to Steph Curry and Magic Johnson:

"LeBron was really shooting like Steph and passing like Magic at 40. He's the GOAT, man."

One fan took it further and called LeBron James an MVP candidate this season despite the Lakers' 7-6 record:

"LeBron James has officially entered the MVP conversation."

This LeBron fan is still in awe of what the 38-year-old star is doing:

"LeBron James is the only past prime player ever to put up numbers that are better than many of his prime years."

One fan pointed out LeBron's age and the level he's playing at the moment:

"What LeBron is doing at his age with the minutes he's played is truly unbelievable and unprecedented."

Another fan is taking it too far and being a fan of the moment without realizing LeBron played against one of the worst teams in the league:

"LeBron James is Top 2 and he’s not 2. Best player in the league."

LeBron James will turn 39 next month

"The King" will celebrate his 39th birthday on December 30. The LA Lakers will be on the road that day, visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. Nevertheless, the things LeBron has done in Year 21 are simply amazing.

James has only missed one game this season and is averaging 25.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.6 steals in 33.9 minutes per game. He's also shooting a career-high 57.2% from the field. It will be interesting to see if he can keep it up for a full season without suffering any serious injuries from carrying the Lakers.

