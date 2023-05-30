Who is Donna Tartt? Author's latest book announcement takes the internet by storm 

It was recently announced that Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Donna Tartt is set to release her new book. According to goodreads.com, the author, whose last publication was released in 2013, is expected to launch her new untitled book on June 1, 2023.

On goodreads.com, Donna Tartt's official page has a list of all the material she has written. Once her books are sorted by their year of publication, the latest item that appears on the top of the list is an untitled project. All it says on the book's official page is that it is a hardcover copy that is expected to be released on June 1, 2023, by Alfred A. Knopf publishing house.

goodreads.com shows a listing for a new Dona Tartt book (Image via goodreads.com)

Donna Tartt earlier stated that she takes 10 years to complete a book, and The Goldfinch, her last novel came out in September 2013, which makes it almost 10 years since it was released. The publication has already received a 4.86 review score on goodreads, even before it has been released. This shows how eager fans are to get their hands on another book by the popular author.

Author Donna Tartt managed to publish her work for the first time at the age of 13

Donna Tartt, who began writing her first novel at the age of 19, has established herself as one of the greatest American authors of the last half-century. With a career spanning about 40 years, the Bennington University graduate has written three novels, The Secret History (1992), The Little Friend (2002), and The Goldfinch (2013).

Tartt was born in Mississippi to a musician father and a secretary mother. She was considered a genius from an early age and managed to have her work published for the first time when she was 13 years old and her sonnet made it to the pages of The Mississippi Review.

Tartt was considered a genius from a very young age (Image via Twitter/@dumbsoftheart)

Donna Tartt has a very intricate writing process, which she spoke about in an interview on BBC Newsnight nine years ago. She revealed that she writes every day and that most of The Goldfinch was written in a New York public library.

She said:

"I write every day, and even if I have guests, I will slip away (to) my little room where I work."

She added:

"Not every day do I sit down and write a tremendous block of finished prose but I'm always fiddling around and writing little bits and bobs of things"

In a 2022 Q&A with today.com, Donna Tartt revealed that she stays off social media as a result of her late friend, poet, and essayist Becky Swift's advice on it being a noisy, shallow, and distracting monstrous waste of energy and time.

She said:

"It would be years before people started talking about how destructive social media was, or how insidious it would turn out to be on so many cultural, political and personal levels. So I’m hugely grateful to Becky for steering me away from it before I stumbled into it unawares."

The author does not have much of a social media presence and has an official Twitter account with over 8,500 followers. However, the only thing on her page is an Amazon link to purchase The Goldfinch.

Netizens were over the moon after news of Donna Tartt's new book came to light

Once the internet found out about the untitled new book on goodreads, users went berserk. Fans have been waiting for almost 10 years for a new book by the talented author.

Netizens took to Twitter to express their joy about the announcement of the new book.

the foolish @piranesiblues DONNA TARTT NEW BOOK ANNOUNCEMENT IN JUNE PLEASE IT'S BEEN LONG ENOUGH DONNA TARTT NEW BOOK ANNOUNCEMENT IN JUNE PLEASE IT'S BEEN LONG ENOUGH https://t.co/jWRjhoacaT

سَ @viirkive IF DONNA TARTT NEW BOOK IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING ILL GO INSANE IF DONNA TARTT NEW BOOK IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING ILL GO INSANE

phia @bloodravcn INSUFFERABLE GIRLIES WAKE UP DONNA TARTT HAS A NEW BOOK COMING OUT??????? INSUFFERABLE GIRLIES WAKE UP DONNA TARTT HAS A NEW BOOK COMING OUT??????? https://t.co/ypOqGyf5X4

⚔️ @antqiues donna tartt the only comeback i’m waiting for donna tartt the only comeback i’m waiting for 💋

lucía 🏹 @eyretartt new donna tartt book! the world is finally healing new donna tartt book! the world is finally healing https://t.co/Z7I3j0w22E

haffy @lucidalumina being on booktwt is awful actually bc why did i come online to the POSSIBILITY of there being a new donna tartt book??? if i was not chronically online i wouldn't have to worry about this until i saw it in a bookshop being on booktwt is awful actually bc why did i come online to the POSSIBILITY of there being a new donna tartt book??? if i was not chronically online i wouldn't have to worry about this until i saw it in a bookshop

Donna Tartt is yet to make any official announcement about the release of the new book.

