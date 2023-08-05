What did Bisheri Jacobs do? Maryland teenager arrested over fatal shooting near Pemberton Manor Apartments

19-year-old Bisheri Jacobs of Salisbury, Maryland, was apprehended as a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Wicomico County that took place on July 31, 2023. Maryland State Police reported that Bisheri is charged with first and second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first and second-degree murder, as well as first and second-degree assault.

According to the press release by Maryland State Police, the charges faced by Bisheri Jacobs also include reckless endangerment and accessory after the fact to first and second-degree murder.

Bisheri Jacobs' alleged victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds

The press release by Maryland State Police mentioned that on July 31, 2023, briefly before 10 pm, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to a 911 call from Pemberton Manor Apartments on Fairground Drive for a reported shooting.

According to the press release by Maryland State Police, the victim was identified as 34-year-old Keith Lamont Chaney of Salisbury, Maryland.

Maryland State Police reported that officers discovered Keith Lamont Chaney on the ground in front of the apartment complex of Salisbury with what seemed to be numerous gunshot wounds.

According to a report by Salisbury Daily Times, Keith Lamont Chaney was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional hospital and was pronounced dead there.

An initial press release by Maryland State Police on August 1, 2023, mentioned that Maryland State Police crime scene technicians processed the scene of the shooting.

Prior to Bisheri Jacobs' arrest, investigators interviewed witnesses and residents in the region.

Maryland State Police also reported that the evidence found at the crime scene was sent to the State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory for analysis.

Bisheri Jacobs is being held without bond

As per the press release by Maryland State Police, Bisheri was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center and is being held there without bond.

The press release by Maryland State Police mentioned that the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is heading the investigation along with the assistance of the Salisbury Police Department and Wicomico County Narcotics.

Authorities have asked anyone with information or leads on the homicide to inform Maryland State Police investigators. Their identities can be kept anonymous.