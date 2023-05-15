What did Dennis Bell do? Maryland man arrested after abducted woman found inside U-haul truck

On Friday, May 12, 62-year-old Maryland man Dennis Bell was arrested for allegedly abducting a woman. He was detained by officers after authorities recieved reports that he was reportedly driving a U-haul dangerously on Maryland route 450. When troopers attempted to pull him over, he led them in a brief pursuit, before subsequently crashing the vehicle. The woman was discovered n*ked in the back of the truck.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a violent abduction. Reader discretion is advised.

Officers believe that Dennis Bell abducted the woman from a convenience store before assaulting her. He was accused of removing her clothes, stabbing her fingers, and driving erratically to scare her as she was on the floorboard of the vehicle.

The case currently remains under police investigation.

Dennis Bell faces 14 criminal charges

As reported by WBALTV, Dennis Bell first encountered the victim on Friday morning at a convenience store in South East Washington, DC. The unnamed woman claimed that outside of the store, Bell pushed her into the back of his U-haul and threatened to harm her if she attempted to escape.

CBS reported that after stripping the woman of her clothes, Bell tortured her by using a pocketknife to stab her fingers. He then proceeded to drive around the entire day with her in the back of the truck, sitting n*ked and injured on the floorboard.

In an official press release, Maryland authorities noted:

"The victim informed police that she did not know where she was throughout the day while Bell continued to drive."

At 9:45 pm, Bell reportedly began speeding around the Princess Garden Parkway in Lanham. Witnesses at the scene claimed that he had crashed into several parked vehicles in the area.

When officials arrived at the scene, Bell refused to stop, and led them on a car chase that ended on Baltimore Avenue and Elm street. Troopers said that the predator crashed the vehicle into a ditch.

When troopers approached the disabled vehicle, Bell refused to exit despite the officer's demands. They eventually entered the truck through the passenger side, which was when they discovered the abducted victim. She was removed from the scene and provided an agency-issued jacket as medics tended to her wounds.

NBC noted that Dennis Bell remained uncooperative with the officers throughout the process. He refused to identify himself or describe the circumstances behind the brutal abduction.

Officials transported him to a local hospital due to the injuries he sustained in the crash. Afterwards, he was held at the Upper Marbloro Department of Corrections.

Dennis Bell faces fourteen criminal charges including first-degree assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, possession of suspected crack cocaine, and driving while impaired.

