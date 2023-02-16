What is a Black Hawk helicopter used for? Cost explored in wake of Alabama crash

At least two people were reported dead after a Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Highway 53 near Huntsville, Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a statement about the incident that occurred on the afternoon of February 15, 2023. The statement added that the crash took place near the Alabama-Tennessee border at the intersection of Burrell Road in Madison County.

ABC News reports that a US official told them that the chopper belonged to the Tennessee National Guard. The two fatalities reported from the incident were aboard the helicopter, the official added.

Black Hawk helicopters can carry 11 troops armed for combat at one time

As per Rotair, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters are typically used by the military to carry air cavalry companies into combat. The helicopter can carry 11 troops armed for combat, and can also be used as a medivac chopper that can carry four full-size litters and a medical officer.

The Black Hawk is equipped with heavily armored pilot seats and a fuselage capable of withstanding strikes from cannons firing up to 23mm rounds. Due to its extensive array of modern avionics, it can also safely fly in the majority of adverse weather circumstances.

The chopper is outfitted for defense with an AN/APR-39, a lightweight radar that identifies radar-directed threats with sufficient time remaining for evasive maneuvers and chaff deployment. The Black Hawk also includes a four-bladed main rotor and a four-bladed tail rotor, both of which have titanium cores.

According to the Soldiers Project, the chopper is priced between $5.9 million and $10.2 million, depending on the specific variant.

As for the recent helicopter crash in Alabama, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. Brig. Gen. Warner Ross shared his condolences with the families of the deceased via a press release. Expressing grief over the crash, Ross asked the people of the state to join them in supporting the families of the two people who lost their lives.

A spokesperson told ABC news that the Madison County Sheriff received an emergency phone call at around 3 pm on February 15.

The person added that when the emergency services arrived at the scene, they saw the helicopter "engulfed in flames." Officials found the chopper to be damaged so much that it suggested that there were no survivors.

In a statement, The National Guard spokesperson Robert Carver said that they can't confirm the details of the chopper or give information on the fatalities that were onboard. Carver added that it was "premature" to discuss the possible causes of the crash, and noted that it will be investigated like all other military aircraft mishaps.

He noted that The National Guard will extend their complete support to law enforcement and all first responders who are handling the crash site.

They also added that no other service members or civilians were wounded or injured in the crash. Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

