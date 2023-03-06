What is Blarney Blowout? Umass Amherst tradition leaves dozens of students hospitalized 

The Blarney Blowout left two dozen University of Massachusetts' Amherst students hospitalized. Patients were diagnosed with alcohol poisoning following the event. Western Mass News also reported that two youngsters were arrested during the annual celebration.

Hundreds of college students took part in the Blarney Blowout. Students were observed carrying BORGs or “blackout rage gallons,” a popular TikTok binge-drinking trend where youngsters mix alcohol, electrolytes, flavoring and water.

The early St. Patrick’s Day celebration eventually led to calls for ambulances after students dealt with alcohol intoxication. Paul Bockleman, the Amherst town manager, revealed in an interview with the Boston Globe that emergency responders from 11 different communities and the Amherst Fire Department responded to nearly 33 calls for medical assistance.

victoria price @victoriapricetv Blarney Blowout Gone OverBORG: UMass Amherst officials are blaming the TikTok BORG (“blackout rage gallon”) drinking trend for why nearly 30 ambulances were called to off-campus parties for over-intoxication Saturday. @7news Blarney Blowout Gone OverBORG: UMass Amherst officials are blaming the TikTok BORG (“blackout rage gallon”) drinking trend for why nearly 30 ambulances were called to off-campus parties for over-intoxication Saturday. @7news https://t.co/yA6k1czdLq

Speaking about the chaos that ensued during the celebration, Ronan Lambert, a UMass Amherst student, expressed in an interview:

“I saw plenty of cops. It was very hectic. This whole street was basically booked up with students and faculty. Cops were everywhere.”

Fortunately, the Amherst Fire Department confirmed that there were no life-threatening cases.

The Amherst and UMass Police also confirmed that two minors were arrested for possession of alcohol during the Blarney Blowout.

What is a Blarney Blowout? UMass responds to annual tradition gone wrong

The Blarney Blowout is an annual St. Patrick’s Day event that is unsanctioned by universities. The event is traditionally held before March 12 and draws thousands of students to Amherst for an off-campus party.

Reddit user u/MusicianFront revealed on the social media platform that the event came into being to generate revenue for Amherst bars who often lose out on making income during spring break as students leave their college campuses. The pub community of Amherst received permission to open their joints very early in the morning to serve customers alcohol and Irish food before students left for spring break.

During this year’s Blarney Blowout it was reported that students chose to take matters into their own hands and carry their own alcohol. They were observed carrying BORGs, a mixed drink that has garnered nearly 75 million views on TikTok.

While addressing the mass alcohol poisoning that occurred during this year’s Blarney event, UMass officials ensured concerned parties that they would take the necessary steps to improve alcohol education and intervention. They revealed that students will be required to take an educational course titled, “AlchodolEdu,” which details the dangers of binge drinking.

Katherine Champagne @keccers I want to let you all know about the BORG (BlackOut Rage Gallon) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I want to let you all know about the BORG (BlackOut Rage Gallon) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ripm85lFR7

Despite the BORG drinking trend getting stigmatized following the Blarney celebration, health officials have confirmed in the past that this method of drinking is a healthier way of consuming alcohol. Speaking about the trend, Lenox Health Greenwich Village’s Dr Tucker Woods said in an interview:

“At first it sounds like a recipe for disaster, but I think it could be looked at as a safer alternative [to binge drinking]. The fact that they’re mixing it in a gallon jug will make it [the alcohol content] more diluted. It’s a safer alternative… because the person is taking control of the alcohol content.”

Following the event, the university has also revealed that they will be assessing the celebration that left students hospitalized.

