What is Borg drinking? Viral TikTok drinking hack trend explained 

Gen Z has uncovered a new way of getting responsibly drunk called BORG. As they create new drinking games, they have also taken to finding measures that would help them avoid hangovers.

The abbreviation of BORG is Black Out Rage Gallon. For those unversed, it is a communal trend where every person takes a gallon of water and dumps out half of it. The same is then replaced with the alcohol of one’s choice. It has been noted that several people prefer vodka. One can pour the drink into the water to achieve their desired strength. The next step will include using a mixer of one’s choice, some have used a bunch of Mio mixers while others have also used Liquid IV’s, an electrolyte which ensures that a person does not have a hangover the next day.

Some also mix large portions of Tito’s, Kool-Aid and Celsius in the drink as well.

Jonathan @Jon_anon_athon @keccers A 3rd of tequila and a seltzer diluted with a half gallon of water with vitamins is actually not alarming at all for a young 20 something. It's mostly water. Not gonna get alcohol poisoning. I kind of like it honestly. @keccers A 3rd of tequila and a seltzer diluted with a half gallon of water with vitamins is actually not alarming at all for a young 20 something. It's mostly water. Not gonna get alcohol poisoning. I kind of like it honestly.

Once all the ingredients are poured into the gallon, one simply has to shake it up and the BORG drink is created. One can carry it around at a party or throughout the day.

Is BORG drinking safe?

The BORG hashtag on TikTok has amassed over 65 million views. It seems to be quite popular amongst college-goers as it gives complete autonomy to make a drink with the alcohol percentage of one’s liking. Content creator Erin Monroe said in an interview with NBC News that BORG is “really solid harm reduction” and gives one “complete control.” If one pairs this kind of drinking with having a designated driver for themselves, it would be considered a better way of drinking rather than binge drinking.

Dr Tucker Woods from Lenox Health Greenwich Village also said in an interview that this way of drinking may sound dangerous, but it is a healthier drinking method. He said:

“At first it sounds like a recipe for disaster, but I think it could be looked at as a safer alternative [to binge drinking]. The fact that they’re mixing it in a gallon jug will make it [the alcohol content] more diluted. It’s a safer alternative… because the person is taking control of the alcohol content.”

He also mentioned that since electrolytes are often added to the drink as well, it helps one prevent dehydration.

The latest drinking trend originated in March 2020 when people were looking for safe ways to enjoy a drink with their friends during the pandemic.

Alcohol consumers must remain cautious of binge drinking

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, binge drinking refers to consuming five or more drinks for men and four or more drinks for women. Thousands of people get diagnosed with binge drinking and get rushed to the hospital when they overdose on alcohol. To prevent binge drinking and its subsequent consequences, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism recommends:

“to track the number of drinks they consume over a given period of time.”

Cases of BORG drinking gone wrong had not made it to the news at the time of writing this article.

Poll : 0 votes