Former U.S. president Donald Trump has raised eyebrows following his Saturday Ohio rally, where he seemingly claimed that a bloodbath will be caused if he is not elected in the elections set to take place in November. This has prompted responses from the likes of Joe Biden to Elon Musk.

During his Ohio stint, Donald Trump was attempting to seek support for his Republican Senate candidate, Bernie Moreno, whom he endorsed in December. In his speech, the former Potus discussed increasing trade wars with China when it came to auto manufacturing. During the same, he said:

“If you’re listening, President Xi, you’re building monstrous car plants in Mexico right now… you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car. Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it."

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, a “bloodbath” can refer to a jarring event which leads to numerous people getting killed. It can also mean an extremely unideal position which can cause immense "harm or damage" to others.

Joe Biden’s team releases statement after Donald Trump’s remarks gain traction online

President Joe Biden’s campaign spokesperson, James Singer, released a statement following Trump’s comments, which gained millions of views online. He claimed that the Republican competitor was a “loser” who “doubles down on his threats of political violence.”

In reference to the U.S. Capitol attack by Trump supporters in 2021, Biden’s team also said that Trump will not win the upcoming elections because voters will "reject" his "extremism," his supposed love for "violence" and "thirst for revenge."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, meanwhile, opined that the media were misinforming their viewers. He took to X to respond to @stillgray’s tweet, which clarified that the 77-year-old was talking about the “car manufacturing industry.”

@stillgray also added one would have to be "extremely disengenous" to take Trump's comments out of context, adding that they believed that was what the media was doing.

Retweeting the same, Musk wrote:

“Legacy media lies.”

Multiple news outlets bore the brunt of supposedly misinforming netizens about Trump’s “bloodbath” comments, with NBC facing the most criticism.

Donald Trump’s Ohio rally comes a day after his former vice president, Mike Pence, announced that he would not endorse his old boss for a second term in the Oval.